Indictment Filed Against Friends of Teenage Israeli Settler Who Died During Police Chase

The four teenagers who were riding in the car with settler activist Ahuvia Sandak when he was killed during a car chase with police were charged Monday with committing acts of terrorism and racially-motivated vandalism.

According to the indictment filed by the Jerusalem district attorney, the four boys, two of which are minors, were throwing stones at Palestinian vehicles passing near the settlement of Kochav Hashar two years ago, managing to hit one vehicle with two stones before fleeing the scene. Police identified the attackers' vehicle based on reports and a car chase ensued, ending in a crash that overturned the boys' car, killing 16-year-old Sandak.

Sandak's death immediately sparked protests and riots in Jerusalem, calling for a commission of inquiry into the event and the closure of the Shai District Police in the West Bank, the unit tasked with investigated nationalist crimes perpetuated by the so-called hilltop youth from the settlements.

Open gallery view Protesters outside the Justice Ministry’s department for investigating police officers demanding an investigation Sandak's death, last year. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Attorneys Adi Keidar and Moshe Polsky from the Honenu organization, which provides legal aid to Jewish terror subjects represents the teens, called the indictment "a last and hopeless attempt by the police, with the support of the prosecution, to escape facing the bitter truth, which is that they are the guilty ones who caused the death of Ahuvia Sandak and the injury to the other boys."

Back in January, then-Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit closed the criminal case against four policemen involved in the car chase. Mendelblit said the policemen couldn’t be held criminally responsible because they were justified in chasing the vehicle.