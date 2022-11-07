Commemoration of Rabin Murder Exposes a Wound Still Festering

Even over a quarter of a century later, the national day of commemoration for Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination is a wound still festering badly. This day brings out the best and worst in people, truth and lies, integrity and hypocrisy. Very little is now said about the man himself, other than the obligatory words: a fighter, a statesman, the liberator of Jerusalem.

The Rabin family did well to relieve us of the burden of their speeches at the Mount Herzl grave site. We’ve had enough of the repeated political manifestos of the daughter, the grandson and the granddaughter. If they’d been asked to speak yesterday, we would have probably heard one of Rabin’s great-grandchildren speaking. It’s good that they left the stage for senior state officials.

In the demonstrative absence of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu from the ceremony, the headline ended up being a line from outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s speech: “Mr. President,” he impatiently castigated Isaac Herzog, after the oh-so-expected hint about unity in the latter’s speech. “There is no scenario or situation in which we will join the new government.” The chastised Herzog extended a cool hand to Lapid as he returned to his seat. (A few weeks ago, this column noted that Lapid had conveyed a message to the president, asking his honor not to waste time on a pointless call for unity. The subsequently-rebuked president apparently missed the message.)

The main event passed to the Knesset’s plenary session. There, Defense Minister Benny Gantz delivered the best speech he’s given since he entered politics, only because it wasn’t a written one. He related, almost in tears, how before the election he went to pray at the Kotel, only to be greeted by cries of “murderer” by a group of worshippers.

Open gallery view Benny Gantz speaks in the Knesset, Sunday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Gantz was a gentleman, as usual. He didn’t point an accusing finger at anyone. We’ll do that for him here: On the eve of the election, the Netanyahus, the merciful and delicate psychologist Sara, along with Bibi, went from one sympathetic TV studio to another, accusing Gantz of “boasting that he had endangered Golani soldiers in order to protect Palestinians.” They hammered the message home repeatedly, until it sunk in. The result: the Kotel reception Gantz received.

Yesterday, in his hypocrisy, Netanyahu preached unity. “Arguing is permissible, but one should know what to agree and what to disagree on.” The person who for over a year spearheaded a terrible campaign of incitement, a fascist one that was no less dangerous than the one held here in the autumn of 1995, is trying to calm things down now that he’s in power. As if there was even the slightest danger that the center-left camp would dish out to Netanyahu and his associates even a smidgen of what they have spewed. Incidentally, Lapid noted this in his speech, as did Gantz and Gideon Sa’ar. Refusing to accept the voters’ choice, acts of violence and vilification in the Knesset plenary, boycotting of Knesset committees (with the spurious claim of being ridden over roughshod by the coalition) can all be chalked up to the right wing.

The ultimate proof that winning the election changed nothing in this attitude was provided by Bezalel Smotrich, the chairman of Religious Zionism. He gave a moderate speech, calm and inclusive. He even had good things to say about Gantz. Until he slipped up, that violent thug, a person who was locked up for six weeks on suspicion of committing acts bordering on terror, a hilltop youth with a suit. “The ones who failed to protect Rabin were not on the right…” he said, “but rather the security service… who also employed irresponsible manipulation, not completely disclosed to this day, in order to encourage the murderer to carry out his plot.”

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich speaks in the Knesset, Sunday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Here we have a dark and crazy conspiracy theory, heard only in the most extremist settlements, now on its way back to the cabinet table. If one needed a political manifesto, this was the moment the Rabin family should have got up and left.

Smotrich’s mirror image was Labor leader Merav Michaeli. She provided the tragic-comical relief of the session when she exalted Rabin (with her naturally being the one continuing his legacy); as in his reputation for taking responsibility (such as in the failed attempt to free hostage Nachshon Wachsman) and in his saying that leadership cannot be built on whining. This is the woman who refused to take responsibility for her shameful and complacent conduct during the election campaign, with her speech consisting of a whining show. The post-election days have apparently not brought her down to reality either.

At last year’s Knesset ceremony Lapid, then foreign minister and alternate prime minister, gave a more scathing speech than the one he delivered Sunday. “In this auditorium sit the ideological descendants of Yigal Amir,” he said. That evening, the TV interview show “6 o’clock with…” on Channel 12 opened with an interview with Itamar Ben-Gvir, who expressed his hurt feelings over Lapid’s words. What could be more natural and obvious.

Yesterday, the same TV program had as its first interviewee Baruch Marzel, described as Ben-Gvir’s road partner. In a nondescript and sycophantic interview, he was asked about his opinions on current events. Marzel is a convicted criminal, a lawbreaker, a violent and dangerous person. He is not a Knesset member, he was disqualified from running on the grounds of being a racist. He was brought to the studio as an analyst.

After the task of normalizing Ben-Gvir is over, one can begin to foster the new national darling. Yigal Amir should know: If he goes on furlough one day (and the chances of this have grown significantly), “6 o’clock with…” is waiting for him with open arms.