Israel's Lapid Rules Out Joining Netanyahu Gov't, Vows to Fight 'Until We Return to Power'

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Thursday that he will not enter the government that Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to form following last week's elections in Israel.

"There is no way we will enter the new government," Lapid said at the state memorial service for Yitzhak Rabin on Mount Herzl, "we will fight from the opposition until we return to power."

In light of his election loss, Lapid said that "the country is again divided, angry, threatening to split into 'us and them' again. We have to decide where it is going. We are close to the point of no return, but it is still in our hands, we can still change direction. The reality is not an inevitable result of demography or geography, but a result of the choices we make."

Open gallery view Incoming Israeli PM Netanyahu, today. Credit: Emil Salman

"Many people sadly thought and said on Tuesday night that this is the end of the country," the Prime Minister added, "They are wrong, but I do not suggest that the new government take these reactions lightly. This is a real anxiety of people who feel that there is an attack on their way of life and the values that are important to them, he said.

"Yitzhak Rabin was a soldier in the army of peace, I am a soldier in the army of democracy. This is the war of the times. We will protect Israeli democracy at all costs," he added.

Lapid said that he does not intend to "waste my life hating those who won, and turn my back on those who did not elect us. Those who believe in Israeli democracy when they win, should believe in it even when they lose. If the elected government does good things for the citizens of Israel, we will support them."

Open gallery view Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaking at Yitzhak Rabin memorial ceremony, in Jerusalem, today. Credit: Haim Tzach/GPO

Speaking at the ceremony on Mount Herzl, President Isaac Herzog addressed the heads of the parties that are expected to enter the coalition and said: "You do not have to give up the worldview for which you were elected. But at the same time, be respectful of each other. Hug your brothers and sisters from the losing side. Be attentive to their needs and pain."

In his address to the leaders of the outgoing coalition parties, Herzog said that "the country is not finished and not destroyed. The democratic decision must be respected. Continue to raise your voice and fight for your positions, as in any healthy democracy."

In an earlier address given from his residence in Jerusalem, President Herzog called to "lower the flames and show responsibility." following the result of last week's elections.

According to Herzog, "it has been 27 years since the murder, and not much has changed. Once again accusations of treason were thrown into the air, again comparisons to Nazis were heard, and once again the public space was filled with dangerous violence."

"I call on the leaders of the Israeli public from across the spectrum, from the expected coalition and the expected opposition — we have attacked enough, we have fought enough, we cursed enough," he said.

Later in the day, Lapid, Netanyahu and the chairman of Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich, among others, are expected to speak.