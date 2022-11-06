After Far-right Triumph, Rabin's Family to Stay Away From Memorial

The family of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin who was assassinated in 1995 said on Sunday they will not partake in the memorial events to be held throughout the day.

"Out of respect for the status and the democratic decision," the family's statement read, "and in order to safeguard the memory of the head of our family who was assassinated, we have decided to refrain from being dragged into the political cauldron these days and pass on making a speech."

Open gallery view Rabin's children, Yuval and Dalia, shaking Benjamin Netanyahu's hand at the state memorial ceremony commemorating Rabin's assassination on Mount Herzl in 2019. Credit: Rubén Castro

This Sunday several memorials will be held to mark the 27 years since the assassination. The President's Residence in Jerusalem will hold a ceremony at 1 P.M., followed by a ceremony on Mount Herzl, where Rabin is buried, at 3 P.M. The Knesset will also hold a special plenum in Rabin's memory at 5 P.M.

Speakers throughout the day include President Isaac Herzog, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich.

The far-right Religious Zionism party – headed by Smotrich and Kahanist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir – earned 14 seats in last week's elections. Netanyahu has already begun coalition negotiations, and is expected to appoint the party leaders to high-profile posts.

Prime Minister Rabin was assassinated by a gunman, Yigal Amir, on November 4, 1995 after speaking at a rally at the Tel Aviv square that is now called Rabin Square.