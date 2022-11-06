Netanyahu Promises He ‘Didn’t Come to Destroy,’ but Will He Be Able to Control Himself?

“What happened to the left?” Benjamin Netanyahu asked one of his advisers this week. Netanyahu had frequently mocked Yair Lapid’s formal education, but never saw him as stupid. In recent months there were moments in which the Likud chairman wondered if he was missing something, whether his rival’s moves were hiding some rationale he couldn’t see. Only in retrospect, he told his people, did he understand he was attacking an empty goal post the whole time.

Opposite Netanyahu stood a motley, disjointed bloc. The only thing holding them together in the previous rounds was the intense desire to remove him from power due to his indictment. They did not have an alternative agenda to present to the public. Representing itself as a group acting as a counter to an “ultra-right government” was a mistake. Ultimately, the openly gay Likud MK Amir Ohana and Avi Maoz, the leader of the LGBTQ hating Noam party, have much more in common than Ze’ev Elkin and Ayman Odeh.

Throughout the campaign, Netanyahu and his partners were careful to deny any intention of revoking or suspending his corruption trial where he is accused of receiving luxury gifts from billionaires. His opponents treated these denials with distrust viewing it as an attempt at swaying passive right-wingers uninterested in a regime change.

In closed-door conversations this week, Netanyahu made it clear that “he hadn’t come to destroy” and that the principles of liberal democracy are coursing through his veins. He will likely be the moderating factor in the government he forms, at least at first and for appearances’ sake.

But it’s hard to believe that the man for whom maintaining his position of power comes instinctually, would allow the train to stop at its final destination.

Open gallery view From left: Benjamin Netanyahu, Shas spiritual leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef and Arye Dery. Credit: Alex Levac

While Netanyahu tried to soothe his interlocutors, Shani Koskas, Australian billionaire James Packer’s housekeeper, testified in the former prime minister’s trial. Koskas added another brick to the solid wall of evidence against defendant number 1 in the lavish gifts case. The question hovering in the courtroom, in the shadow of Netanyahu’s sweeping electoral victory, was how many testimonies would still be heard there.

Netanyahu in his first term was investigated for conspiring with the most powerful man in his coalition, Arye Dery, to appoint an attorney general who would get Shas’s leader out of his graft trial. Twenty-five years later and the two are together again, and both with a personal stake in influencing Israel’s law enforcement system.

Legitimizing Dery’s appointment as minister, despite his second bout of criminal convictions, would be a test case for Netanyahu. Should the attorney general oppose Dery’s appointment, the government could very well ignore her instructions and subsequently impeach her. If the High Court of Justice is proving to be difficult, then a new clause will be written in the legislature overriding the court's authority. And if Netanyahu overcomes these obstacles without public outcry, then he'll have established his power and will have the necessary time to turn to his main agenda.

Meanwhile, everyday political dynamics will create obstacles for the prosecution in Netanyahu’s trial. The police’s investigations division accompanied the key witness in the case, Hadas Klein, with security on her way to the polling booth on Election Day. A witness in a corruption case being surrounded by policemen just so that she can exercise her civic duty speaks volumes. The past two years has seen the prosecutors and a number of witnesses against Netanyahu undergoing an unprecedentedly ugly smear campaign on social media, receiving death threats, and becoming targets of incessant harassment.

Open gallery view Prosecution witness Hadas Klein in court last month. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The State Prosecution’s feeble response conveyed a sharp message to witnesses in future corruption cases: you’d better shut up. Now that Netanyahu is once again the strongman in Israel, future witnesses will likely keep their heads down.

The next key witness in the case is billionaire Arnon Milchan. FollowingNetanyahu’s victory in the 2015 election, it was Milchan who secretly mediated between him and his rival Isaac Herzog in a bid to set up a unity government. The Hollywood producer was then a powerful man connected to senior political players, like Lapid and Avigdor Lieberman. Since he became a witness for the prosecution, his powerful friends abandoned him.

He was scheduled to testify in the coming weeks, but requested a delay due to a “medical procedure.” If the prosecution gets the impression that Milchan is attempting to back out, the Justice Ministry is expected to ask its counterparts in the U.S. or England, the two states he alternately resides, to compel him to testify. He too, no doubt, hopes Netanyahu will hasten to stop the trial before he is required to appear in court, but it is unlikely.

Open gallery view Arnon Milchan with Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, 2005. Credit: David Silverman/Getty Images

“The legal system’s foundation is unstable,” a senior jurist told Haaretz, in view of the incoming coalition’s position. “In fact, the brake had always been self-restraint. There were truths that must not be touched. So the clause to override the High Court of Justice with a 61-Knesset majority, for example, would be hard for the court to strike down, certainly in the current, mostly conservative constellation.”

Of all the ideas thrown in the air recently, the jurist is mainly concerned about legislation stipulating that the attorney general’s opinion is nonbinding for the government, or making the ministry’s legal advisers subordinate to the ministers. “This is destructive legislation, from which there is no return. It would turn Israel into Turkey or Hungary. It’s a cancer for which there is no cure.”

As for stopping the trial, the jurist was more optimistic. “Of all the plans, this is the hardest to carry out, maybe impossible.” They would need to revoke the breach of trust offense, which would immediately void two of the corruption and bribe cases.

But the jurist finds it hard to believe Netanyahu would pursue this course of action, and not because his motives are pure. The court would be pushed to convict him of bribery rather than fraud and breach of trust if it believes the indictment is supported by substantial enough evidence, the jurist noted.

The jurist added that replacing the attorney general or appointing a general prosecutor wouldn’t do Netanyahu any good. “The attorney general or prosecutor will find it very difficult or even impossible to revoke the charges. He could perhaps reach a very lenient plea bargain with Netanyahu. But such an agreement would be subject to the High Court of Justice’s scrutiny and may not be approved.”

Asked if the coalition wouldn’t be able to subdue the court as well, he replies with a rhetorical question: “What would they do? Revoke by legislation the High Court of Justice’s authority to interfere in criminal matters? If they did that, then the district court reviewing the trial may not accept the plea bargain. Would the coalition then be able to do anything? An attempt to interfere with this would mean the elimination of the courts’ independence and the end of the democratic system of government.”