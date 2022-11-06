Hardly a full day had elapsed since the resounding election victory of Likud and its partners before the new message was out. Benjamin Netanyahu, went the claim, is not returning to power only to change Israel’s justice system forever and fortify his long-standing alliance with the ultra-Orthodox. He has bigger fish to fry – chief among them, stopping the Iranian nuclear program.

Former minister Tzachi Hanegbi, whose relationship with Netanyahu has had its ups and downs over the years, voiced this argument in an article he published in Yedioth Ahronoth on Thursday. Dovetailing remarkably with things recently said by Netanyahu in private talks, Hanegbi wrote, “Netanyahu’s inner fire is his drive to thwart the immense danger posed to Israel’s existence by the Iranian nuclear program. He has been focused on this mission for over 20 years, and now the moment of truth is approaching.

“Absent action from the leader of the free world, the leader of the Jewish people will have to choose between surrender and deterrence. … Deterrence means using any means at our disposal to remove this evil.” The next day, in an interview to Channel 12 News, Hanegbi was more direct. He said Netanyahu would act against the nuclear facilities during his upcoming term.

Iran is indeed closer than ever to producing nuclear weapons. This is partly, it should be recalled, thanks to the actions of Netanyahu himself. It was he who persuaded then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 to withdraw from the nuclear agreement signed between Tehran and the major powers some 30 months prior.

Open gallery view Technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, as officials and media visit the site, near Arak, Iran, Dec. 23, 2019. Credit: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File

But things developed in the opposite direction from what Netanyahu had hoped. Rather than collapsing economically under renewed American sanctions, Iran resumed violating the agreement. It is now weeks away from producing enough sufficiently enriched uranium to produce one nuclear bomb (although estimates say it will take close to two years to fit it on a ballistic-missile warhead).

When the Bennett-Lapid government came to power in summer 2021, its principal members said they discovered another problem: Netanyahu had no backup plan. Military preparations for a unilateral Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, so dear to Netanyahu a decade ago, had been neglected. Israel, which erred in relying on the success of American pressure, was left with no real avenue of action.

Meanwhile, Trump was replaced in the White House by Joe Biden. Although Netanyahu’s successors broke from his combative stance toward Democratic administrations on the Iranian issue, they, too, were less than enthused by Biden’s policy. His support for returning to the nuclear agreement was one thing. But the immediate and unambiguous message he delivered to the Iranians regarding his desire to sign a renewed agreement again gave Tehran leverage in negotiations. Just as the leaders in Tehran were beginning to feel the pain of the sanctions, their negotiators were deliberately delaying and kept introducing new demands.

This is the reality Netanyahu will step into. Considering the importance he ascribes to the nuclear threat, and his many declarations in the past, it’s understandable that Hanegbi and others believe he will aim for a unilateral strike (assuming this isn’t just another distraction that’s meant to draw attention away from his legal survival efforts).

Open gallery view Talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria in June. Credit: EU Delegation in Vienna / Reuters

There are suggestions that at 73, he is facing his final term. According to this idea, his prolonged political struggle has exhausted and weakened him. This may be Netanyahu’s last term, and he will seek a legacy. It would be better to be remembered for attacking Iran, and not just for undermining the rule of law in Israeli democracy.

Netanyahu will take charge of the Iran discussion surrounded by a cabinet with scant security experience. The only person in it with a real military career on their resumé will be Maj. Gen. (res.) Yoav Gallant, possibly the next defense minister. Meanwhile, the most experienced member of this new cabinet, and quite possibly the most level-headed regarding security decisions, will be Shas leader Arye Dery, should he survive the legal obstacle to his appointment.

The Iranian challenge

There have been two major developments within Iran over the past two months. First, a wave of demonstrations against the regime’s oppression of women has broken out; it is already described as the largest protest movement since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

Second, it was revealed that Iran is supplying hundreds of attack drones to Russia being used in the invasion of Ukraine. Both of these developments have severely clouded Iran’s relations with the West, making it more difficult for Biden to sign a new nuclear agreement now. Talks may restart after Tuesday’s midterm elections in the U.S., but it’s hard to say what the Biden administration’s position will be, especially if the Democratic Party suffers a defeat at the polls, as is widely projected.

Much of the discourse in Israel in recent years regarding a unilateral attack on Iran has been empty, involving imaginary capabilities. Over the past decade, the Iranians have heavily fortified parts of their nuclear program sites, taken production facilities deep underground and scattered them over multiple sites.

Setting back the program may be achievable through other means, such as remote attacks, cyberattacks or sabotage like the kind that has been attributed to Israel in the past. Either way, over the past year the outgoing Israeli government has delivered additional funding to the military to prepare for renewal of the Iranian strike option. IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi is already occupied with the matter. His successor, Maj. Gen. Herzl Halevi, is expected to continue the work.

The Iranian challenge is about more than its nuclear program. Chief of the military’s Ground Forces Command, Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai co-wrote an article last month with Brig. Gen. Eran Ortal in the military publication Maarachot. The two argued that “[t]he IDF is facing a historical challenge. It must grow from a local military protecting the country’s borders to a regional force participating in the blocking of an aggressive regional power, Iran. A challenge of such scope cannot be answered by additional resources alone.

“We need a critical examination of the base assumptions of national security, and a reorganization of the IDF. In order to allow Military Intelligence and the air force to concentrate operations to farther-away arenas, we will have to develop a less dependent and more effective ground force. Its mission will be to subdue the terrorist armies at the borders, with more limited aerial and intelligence support, as part of dealing with Iran.”

Pyromaniac potential minister

Netanyahu’s imminent partner Itamar Ben-Gvir cares less about Iran and more about the Palestinian issue, as well as the Arab cities in Israel; he has incited disturbances in both the West Bank and within these Israeli towns. In his successful election campaign, Ben-Gvir demanded that the rules of engagement for police and soldiers be loosened, and promised full backing in advance to any soldier or police officer.

Open gallery view Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir visits the Temple Mountm in May. Credit: SINAN ABU MAYZER/ REUTERS

Should Ben-Gvir be granted his demand and be appointed public security minister, this may be the heart of the tension between him and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, who in recent months has warned of the projected minister’s political pyromania, mostly in Jerusalem. Regarding the IDF, matters are more complicated. To this day, no government has interfered with the chief of staff in setting the rules of engagement. Should this happen (which is not likely), a loud and direct clash with military brass is to be expected.

There are other, less overt ways to affect the use of force in the West Bank. The 2016 Elor Azaria affair was an exception in that an IDF soldier was documented on video killing a wounded Palestinian by close-range gunfire, after the latter had attacked two soldiers and had already been disarmed and immobilized. The determination of the chief of staff and the military advocate general led to a full investigation and an indictment of the soldier.

But the military rank and file know how to read the signs from the government above them. There is no great difficulty in releasing the trigger finger, without direct orders and without investigations. Over time, the commanders will require great wisdom and sensitivity to prevent an atmosphere of a total free-for-all, which would only bring the Palestinian arena closer to a boiling point.