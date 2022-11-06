Hamas Arrests Two Gaza Residents Who Fired Rockets Towards Israel

Hamas' security forces in the Gaza strip arrested two Palestinians on Sunday who fired four rockets towards Israeli territory on Thursday, thereby violating ceasefire and leading to a retaliatory attack by Israel, according to Palestinians sources in Gaza.

According to the reports, the two Palestinians are not directly affiliated with Hamas, and their action effectively served Israeli interests by providing it cause to attack Hamas' military infrastructure in the Gaza strip.

The two Palestinians are reportedly residents of Beit Hanun in the northern part of the strip, and affiliated with the extremist Salafi sect of Islam.

The four rockets were reportedly empty of explosives, and had they hit any target, would unlikely to have caused any substantial damage.

According to reports from Gaza, Hamas and other militant Palestinian factions in the enclave say they would act against anyone who independently breaks the ceasefire with Israel.

Three of the four rockets that were fired from Gaza towards Israel on Thursday fell within the enclave and one was successfully intercepted by Iron Dome missile defense system, according to the IDF spokesperson.

Following the launches, rocket sirens went off at Israeli Kibbutzim bordering the Gaza strip for the first time since Israel's clashes with the Islamic Jihad in Gaza in August, which the IDF termed Operation Breaking Dawn.

In a statement following the rocket launches, the Israeli military said that its fighter planes "attacked an underground military facility in central Gaza, used for the development and manufacture of rockets fired by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Strip."

"The attack was initiated in response to the launching of a barrage of missiles from the Gaza Strip at Israel on Thursday evening and will hinder the rearmament efforts of the Hamas terrorist organization. The Hamas terror organization is responsible for what happens inside the Gaza Strip and it will pay the price for any security violations against the State of Israel,” the IDF's statement read.

Reports from inside Gaza following the attack by Israeli planes said that armed groups fired antitank missiles towards the Israeli aircrafts and that explosions could be heard throughout the Strip. According to the Palestinians, the Israeli planes targeted Hamas and Islamic Jihad positions in northern and central Gaza.