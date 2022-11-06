After election win, Netanyahu begins coalition talks with far right

The chairman of Religious Zionism Bezalel Smotrich addressed the Knesset on Sunday night as part of a memorial service in honor of slain Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Smotrich told the plenum that "the failure to protect Rabin was not the fault of right-wingers, religious Zionists or settlers, who were correct to reject Rabin's policies, but of the Shin Bet security service." According to Smotrich, Shin Bet "not only failed to protect him, but they used irresponsible manipulation tactics, yet to be uncovered in full, in order to encourage the assassin to carry out his plan.

"After the murder, an industry of blame emerged," Smotrich said, and accused fellow lawmakers of being a part of it. "This day has become a day of accusations", he said.

For Smotrich, even though Rabin "deserves credit for his role in the revival of the Jewish people in their own land", in his words, "he was also a leader that led Israel onto a destructive path of the Oslo Accords that left a legacy we still have to deal with today." Lawmakers interrupted his speech in anger, but he continued saying that "It is permissible to object, even vociferously, to government policy, which has proven to blow up in our faces. That is the essence of Israeli democracy. It is legitimate to protest and use harsh language, but not all harsh words amount to incitement. Rabin was not killed by harsh words. He was killed by a vile murderer.

Senior figures in the Shin Bet told Haaretz that they were appalled by Smotrich's remarks in the Knesset. "It is saddening that on a day like today, a public representative promotes conspiracy theories and tarnishes the reputation of an organization whose sole purpose is to fight terrorism of any kind and protect the state, the figures said, and added that they condemn such remarks that promote radical discourse.

Smotrich also used his speech to defend settlers and religious Zionists from any association with Rabin's assassination. He began by saying "I asked to make a speech tonight, because 27 years after this horrible day, I thought we also deserved to be a part of this. Smotrich added that "to my disappointment, but predictably, eve after the resounding and decisive outcome of the election last week, even this day has not been spared vitriolic accusations which distance us all from the purpose of this memorial day – educating our children about the contours of democracy."

Smotrich further said it hurts him to hear the calls of his friends and brothers on the Israeli left to leave the country, but also the demonization that the Religious Zionism and "half of the people in Israel are subjected to."

"My friends in Israel, the settlers of Judea and Samaria, do not apologize, you don't have what for," Smotrich said.

