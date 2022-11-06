After Election Win, Netanyahu Begins Coalition Talks With Far Right
Far right parties retain united front in coalition negotiations
Far-right Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit announced on Sunday that they will conduct coalition negotiations with the Likud as a unified bloc.
The two parties emphasized they will not enter government separately, and will fully support each other's demands, after running for the elections on a joint slate.
Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday with the heads of allied parties, beginning his quest to form government after the bloc won 64-seats in the election.
Retaining a united front for coalition negotiations afford Ben-Gvir and Smotritch a strong bargaining position in their bid to secure key ministries – Defense or Finance for Smotrich, and the Public Security Ministry for Ben-Gvir.
'This day has become a day of accusations' far-right leader Smotrich says at Rabin memorial service'
The chairman of Religious Zionism Bezalel Smotrich addressed the Knesset on Sunday night as part of a memorial service in honor of slain Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.
Smotrich told the plenum that "the failure to protect Rabin was not the fault of right-wingers, religious Zionists or settlers, who were correct to reject Rabin's policies, but of the Shin Bet security service." According to Smotrich, Shin Bet "not only failed to protect him, but they used irresponsible manipulation tactics, yet to be uncovered in full, in order to encourage the assassin to carry out his plan.
"After the murder, an industry of blame emerged," Smotrich said, and accused fellow lawmakers of being a part of it. "This day has become a day of accusations", he said.
For Smotrich, even though Rabin "deserves credit for his role in the revival of the Jewish people in their own land", in his words, "he was also a leader that led Israel onto a destructive path of the Oslo Accords that left a legacy we still have to deal with today." Lawmakers interrupted his speech in anger, but he continued saying that "It is permissible to object, even vociferously, to government policy, which has proven to blow up in our faces. That is the essence of Israeli democracy. It is legitimate to protest and use harsh language, but not all harsh words amount to incitement. Rabin was not killed by harsh words. He was killed by a vile murderer.
Senior figures in the Shin Bet told Haaretz that they were appalled by Smotrich's remarks in the Knesset. "It is saddening that on a day like today, a public representative promotes conspiracy theories and tarnishes the reputation of an organization whose sole purpose is to fight terrorism of any kind and protect the state, the figures said, and added that they condemn such remarks that promote radical discourse.
Smotrich also used his speech to defend settlers and religious Zionists from any association with Rabin's assassination. He began by saying "I asked to make a speech tonight, because 27 years after this horrible day, I thought we also deserved to be a part of this. Smotrich added that "to my disappointment, but predictably, eve after the resounding and decisive outcome of the election last week, even this day has not been spared vitriolic accusations which distance us all from the purpose of this memorial day – educating our children about the contours of democracy."
Smotrich further said it hurts him to hear the calls of his friends and brothers on the Israeli left to leave the country, but also the demonization that the Religious Zionism and "half of the people in Israel are subjected to."
"My friends in Israel, the settlers of Judea and Samaria, do not apologize, you don't have what for," Smotrich said.
Gantz says he is worried about Israel's future in fiery speech in memory of Rabin
"I'm not going to talk with you about what happened in the past 27 years, but about what is going to happen in the next 27," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a fiery speech at a Knesset's plenum for the memory of Yitzhak Rabin.
Gantz recounted going to the Kotel the evening before the election and being assaulted and called "murderer" for at least 20 minutes.
"Let's not think about what led to Rabin being murdered 27 years ago, let's think what can prevent that from happening again," he said.
"Every time I go to the Kotel, I put the same letter asking that will have peace, and that there will be peace between us."
"I worry about the future of this country. Words have led to [violent] actions in the past and they will in the future."
Invoking Rabin, Netnayhau calls for unity in Israel
"There is wide agreement that Israel must be a Jewish state, with equal rights to all, except for national rights," Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.
Speaking at the Knesset's special plenum in the memory of Israel's prime minister Yitzhak Rabin who was murdered 27 years ago, Netanyahu said Israel's power rests on the western world's responsibility to its security, "Rabin knew this," he said, adding that "it is not coincidence that the only democracy in the Middle East is the strongest country in the Middle East."
"I don't hide my disagreements with Rabin, about the Oslo Accords, about giving territories to the Palestinians. We must not let the Palestinian veto prevent us from reaching peace agreements with more nations," he said.
Speaking at the state memorial service for Yitzhak Rabin on Mount Herzl, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that "There is no way we will enter the new government" and that his party will fight from the opposition until it returns to power.
Speaking at the state memorial service for Yitzhak Rabin on Mount Herzl, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that "There is no way we will enter the new government" and that his party will fight from the opposition until it returns to power.
With preliminary talks beginning on Sunday, what could Netanyahu’s next government look like, and what demands are on the table?