An Israeli high school canceled an annual encounter with a group of Israeli and Palestinian bereaved families planned for Sunday due to pressure from right-wing activists, the school announced Friday.

Galili High School in Kfar Sava has traditionally held a meeting between students and the Parents Circle - Families Forum, an organization of Israelis and Palestinians who lost family members to the ongoing conflict, to memorialize the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

The school's principal, Yael Matalon, sent a letter to parents explaining that while the school's parental leadership supports the meeting, they decided to cancel it following social media posts by right-wing activists condemning the event, which they called a meeting with "the families of terrorists."

"Sadly, false information was spread on social media regarding the identities of the families who are coming, which caused doubts and a tempest, both on social media and among the school community," Matalon wrote. "I came to the decision that under these circumstances, it is not right to hold the meeting on Sunday, and it is important to hold and expand the conversation on the matter."

Calls on social media to cancel the event have been mounting in the past days. Right-wing activist Ran Karmi Buzaglo posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts that the school is planning to hold a meeting with "the families of terrorists" in order to "poison the students' hearts." His posts received dozens of responses, some of which labeled the school's staff "Israel haters" and "dangerous weeds."

In her letter to parents, Matalon emphasized that the planned meeting would not have involved the family members of terrorists. She added that participation in the meeting is not mandatory for students, and that the school holds conversation to prepare for and process the encounter before and after the event.

"I believe that it is the school's job to teach [students] to cope specifically with the less comfortable aspects, specifically aspects that encourage different thinking from our own. Teaching critical listening, respectful discourse," Matalon wrote.

In September, the administration of Mekif Vav High School in Be'er Sheva decided to cancel similar encounters following protests from several of the school's teachers and parents. The administration and parent-teacher association announced in a letter that they "accepted the request of a bereaved family of a Mekif Vav alumnus who fell in one of Israel's wars to cancel the event." They did so, they claimed, "out of consideration for their feelings, which are also our feelings."