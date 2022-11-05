18-year-old Palestinian Killed by Israeli Army Fire in West Bank
The Palestinian town of Sinjil in the West Bank, where 18-year-old Mosaab Mohammad Nafal was shot dead by Israeli forces on Saturday.Credit: Emil Salman
A Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli military fire near the town of near Ramallah in the West Bank on Saturday evening, according to Palestinian reports.
The deceased, 18-year-old Mosaab Mohammed Nafal, was from the town of al-Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, he was shot in the chest and evacuated to a hospital in Ramallah, where he was pronounced dead.
A second Palestinian was shot and seriously wounded, and was evacuated to a hospital in Jerusalem by the military.
An IDF spokesperson said earlier on Saturday that it received reports of stones being thrown towards vehicles at a nearby intersection, and that Israeli forces that were in the area shot at the stone-throwers.
