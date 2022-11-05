18-year-old Palestinian Killed by Israeli Army Fire in West Bank

A Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli military fire near the town of near Ramallah in the West Bank on Saturday evening, according to Palestinian reports.

Open gallery view Mosaab Mohammad Nafal was killed by Israeli fire near Ramallah on Saturday.

The deceased, 18-year-old Mosaab Mohammed Nafal, was from the town of al-Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, he was shot in the chest and evacuated to a hospital in Ramallah, where he was pronounced dead.

A second Palestinian was shot and seriously wounded, and was evacuated to a hospital in Jerusalem by the military.

An IDF spokesperson said earlier on Saturday that it received reports of stones being thrown towards vehicles at a nearby intersection, and that Israeli forces that were in the area shot at the stone-throwers.