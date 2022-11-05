Haaretz - back to home page
18-year-old Palestinian Killed by Israeli Army Fire in West Bank

Jack Khoury
Hagar Shezaf
The Palestinian town of Sinjil in the West Bank, where 18-year-old Mosaab Mohammad Nafal was shot dead by Israeli forces on Saturday.
The Palestinian town of Sinjil in the West Bank, where 18-year-old Mosaab Mohammad Nafal was shot dead by Israeli forces on Saturday.Credit: Emil Salman
Jack Khoury
Hagar Shezaf

A Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli military fire near the town of near Ramallah in the West Bank on Saturday evening, according to Palestinian reports.

Mosaab Mohammad Nafal was killed by Israeli fire near Ramallah on Saturday.

The deceased, 18-year-old Mosaab Mohammed Nafal, was from the town of al-Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, he was shot in the chest and evacuated to a hospital in Ramallah, where he was pronounced dead.

A second Palestinian was shot and seriously wounded, and was evacuated to a hospital in Jerusalem by the military.

An IDF spokesperson said earlier on Saturday that it received reports of stones being thrown towards vehicles at a nearby intersection, and that Israeli forces that were in the area shot at the stone-throwers.

