The Mystery of the Jewish Soldier Who Fell in Love With a Nazi Officer's Daughter
He had made aliyah to Palestine from Austria and worked in the port of Ashdod, but never really talked about his past. A surprising phone call revealed that in World War II, he had a romantic relationship with the daughter of a Nazi officer – who went on to become an acclaimed Austrian poet
One day in 2010, while he was preparing the Shabbat meal, Yigal Chamish got a surprising, and jolting, phone call. On the line was a woman from the Israeli embassy in Vienna, the city where his father, Yaakov, was born 90 years before.
In the News
Paid by IFCJ