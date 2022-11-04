“We the people must decide whether the rule of law will prevail or whether we will allow the dark forces and thirst for power put ahead of the principles that have long guided us,” said U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday in a speech before next Tuesday’s midterm elections.

If he had given the speech this past Monday (the eve of Israel’s election), his words could have been seen as a warning about the Israeli election, and maybe even clear interference in the country’s internal affairs even with mentioning it by name.

Now, after the election in Israel, all the White House has left to do is repeat the usual mantra: “We look forward to continue working with the Israeli government on our shared interests and values.”

Shared interests certainly exist, but Biden will most likely need an advanced microscope to find their remnants. In Washington, the whispers and warnings coming out of the White House and State Department are saying that the administration will “find it difficult” to work with a government that includes far-right, racist members.

One should not necessarily panic over these rumblings. American administrations have worked – and continue to work – with far worse regimes and governments.

They have already proved that when political interests and values are moving on a collision course – the interests win. One can only estimate how sour Biden might be in light of the possibility that he will now have to invite Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, this time as prime minister.

Biden is not the only leader who will have to swallow this bitter pill. It is possible he will feel more at ease to use harsher rhetoric with Netanyahu – all the more so if it turns out the Religious Zionism members who will likely be ministers, plan on easing restrictions for Jewish pilgrims seeking to worship at the Temple Mount.

Biden might be able to draw some encouragement from Netanyahu's recent interview with USA Today, where he said he would consider sending weapons to Ukraine if he becomes prime minister.

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign San Diego, CA this past Thursday. Credit: Patrick Semansky /AP

In that same interview, Netanyahu even went beyond Israeli caution and sensitivity toward Russian president Vladimir Putin and said he thought Putin is “guided by his vision of reconstituting a great Russian realm. And I hope he’s having second thoughts about it. But I don’t want to play psychologist. I want to be in the position of being prime minister, getting all the information, then making decisions on what and if we do anything in this conflict beyond what has been done so far.”

If Netanyahu does decide to send weapons to Ukraine, it will be an impressive strategic turnaround – both for Israel’s position and also for Netanyahu’s position toward his “friend” Putin.

The pictures of the Russian president have previosuly adorned past Likud election posters, glorifying Netanyahu as a leader of a different caliber. While Putin is now no longer a friend, neither is Biden Netanyahu’s cup of tea too.

The point of friction between the most recent Israeli governments and the American administrations was – and remains – Iran.

The differences in principle between the Naftali Bennett/Yair Lapid government and that of Netanyahu were small. All of them opposed the negotiations over renewing the nuclear deal, all of them invested great effort in blocking it and all of them declared that Israel would not be obligated by the new agreement if it was signed.

The style of the fight is what made the difference. Netanyahu publicly trampled anyone who opposed his positions on the Iranian issue, while Bennett and Lapid preferred the quiet and diplomatic channel.

Bennett and Lapid at a coalition meeting in October. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Bennett and Lapid would never have even thought of preaching to Congress behind the president’s back. In return, they were kept in the loop, more than Netanyahu, about developments in the negotiations.

They managed to convince Biden not to agree to Iran’s demand to delist the Revolutionary Guards as a terror organization – even though their work was relatively easy in light of the political pressure on Biden at home.

But in the end, they recognized that the agreement with Iran was a done deal, and the Biden administration did not intend on retreating from the diplomatic effort to achieve it.

Israeli opponents to the deal now hope that members of Congress would pressure Biden to announce an end of the diplomatic efforts, change strategy and present an alternative action plan to prevent Iran from continuing to develop nuclear weapons.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in August that the agreement was closer then than it was two weeks earlier. The “absolutely final draft” presented to Iran by European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell may has been met with reservations on Iran’s part, but the White House drew encouragement from the fact that Tehran had removed some of its unacceptable conditions it had presented in the past.

Disagreements remained, mostly around Iran's demand to receive American guarantees that any future U.S. administration would not withdraw from the agreement, that a reliable mechanism to oversee that the sanctions were fully lifted and the United States would not punish international corporations that would do business with Iran.

The U.S. special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley in Vienna, Austria last year. Credit: Florian Schroetter/AP

The United States, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the EU are demanding that Iran answer in full IAEA questions concerning sites where residues of enriched uranium have been found. This is a demand that Iran claims has already been met, while the IAEA has made it clear that it has not yet received adequate information on the matter.

Without a breakthrough on these issues, the negotiations fell into a deep freeze. None of the sides is willing to declare they are withdrawing from the negotiations, or to mention a date by which the diplomatic efforts will come to a complete end.

But Biden’s representative for Iran, Robert Malley, made it clear this week that no progress whatsoever has been made in the negotiations since August, and that the United States does not plan on wasting any more time on the deal, and is instead concentrating on issues that can do some good.

To Malley’s comments – which could be interpreted as declaring the end of the diplomatic process – it is possible to add the statements from other senior Biden administration officials who are continuing to make it clear that “all the options are on the table,” including a military option. But none of them are authorized to say that the negotiations have died, as long as Biden has not said so himself.

Biden hoped to achieve an agreement before the midterm elections so he could send it to Congress to review – as was agreed upon in drafts of the agreement. But after the elections, he could very well find himself facing a confrontational audience in a Republican-controlled Congress, which will demand that he explicitly stop the process.

Two days after Malley spoke on the matter, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that in the coming days an Iranian delegation would leave for Vienna to discuss the matters in contention with the IAEA. Amir-Abdollahian also said that he intended to speak personally with Borrell about the possibility of restarting the negotiations.

Seven weeks of rage

It is still too early to assess whether Iran plans on offering a new breakthrough or convenient way to bypass its demands, but it seems that Malley’s statements have made it clear to Iran that it must make a decision as soon as possible.

The harsh political developments in Iran have also required it to propose steps to calm the public – or at least to divert internal and global attention from the violent campaign the regime in Tehran is conducting against its own citizens.

The demonstrations that began in September after the death of the young Kurdish woman who was arrested by Iran’s morality police because she wore her hijab improperly have already led to more than 250 deaths from clashes with the police and Basij.

It does not seem as if the protests will calm down – in spite of the harsh violent measures the regime is employing, and which has even announced that it intends to put some 1,000 protesters on trial.

Criticism of the regime, and mostly against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, is not only coming from reformist circles in Iran, but also the state-owned media and those associated with it such as senior clerics.

They have called to reexamine the actions and functioning of the morality police and for tensions to calm down. A few junior officials and police officers were fired due to public pressure, but scrutiny and the protests have not stopped.

An Iranian protester in the in the middle of a busy highway in the city of Karaj in the northern Alborz Province on Thursday. Credit: AFP

The demonstrators have been joined by oil industry workers, goldminers from the Sunni Baluchistan region, and university faculty – a few of whom have been fired from their jobs because of their support for the protesters.

In Tehran, they blame – as always – Saudi Arabia, the United States and Israel for causing the protests, which are seemingly intended to bring down the regime of the ayatollahs.

This comes along with a vehement denial of the reports that Iran plans to attack Saudi Arabia, which the Biden administration recently published while clarifying that they will not hesitate to act if Saudi Arabia is attacked.

Iran’s violent repression of the protests joins their military cooperation with Russia – where Tehran has sent hundreds of attack drones to Russia that are built with Chinese technology.

This move has led to new American sanctions on Iran. The international pressure also included a special session of the UN Security Council held this week, in which the United States demanded to expel Iran from the UN’s committee on women’s rights.

This comes at the same time international support for the demonstrators mobilized, including establishing a special investigative commission to examine the state of human rights in Iran.

But this step is not expected to deter Tehran. Experience teaches us that the Iranian regime will act with all its power to repress the demonstrations, even at the cost of hundreds of deaths – because its very survival depends on it.

The Iranian regime’s main problem was and still remains the deep economic crisis the country has sunk into since the strict sanctions were imposed by Biden’s predecessor, President Donald Trump.

Tehran continues to publish questionable figures on its growth in exports of non-oil products. But even if these figures are true, they are inadequate to fund the ongoing activities of the regime – which continues to print money and siphon off from its sovereign wealth fund, which is estimated to be worth between some $100-150 billion.

According to Iranian law, the government is obligated to deposit 40 percent of oil profits in the fund, but recently the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei permitted reducing this amount to 30 percent – and the remaining 10 percent is allocated for covering the enormous budget deficit.

After a large number of local protests at the beginning of the year, members of parliament and senior Iranian police officials warned that the harsh economic situation could very well send people out into the streets in mass protest – which would be more severe than the November 2019 protests where over 325 people were killed.

At the time, the protests lasted about a week, but now the protests have alread been going on for over seven weeks. It doesn't seem likely that the protests be enough to topple the regime, but the question is whether the demonstrations will push the regime to speed up the signing of the nuclear deal as a step to present an economic hope for the future that will quell the angry public.