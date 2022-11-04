There are always some who find comfort in the adage attributed to Vladimir Lenin, “the worse, the better,” when things seem exceptionally dire. This to say, sometimes, for a revolutionary transformation to take place in the mind and in reality, things have to get truly awful, palpably bad, to inspire an internal and external uprising.

A similar theory developed among factions of the Israeli left and the Palestinians in recent years – if only Israel’s “real” dark and racist face will finally be exposed, if only things get truly bad, then the good cop that is the enlightened world will come to restore order.

Apart from the fact that sometimes things go from bad to worse, and that many people – in our case, Jews and Palestinians – suffer in the unlikely revolution to come, the approach takes on an almost messianic quality.

This notion that the “world” will suddenly ride in on the Messiah’s white donkey and save us from ourselves originates from the days of South African apartheid and similar global struggles. It is inconsistent, however, with the diplomatic reality of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far. Quite a few tragedies have occurred here throughout history and even more recently. The “world“ didn’t stop most of them from happening.

This plea is heard on full blast through the hints and hopes that liberal democracies – headed by the United States – will boycott Itamar Ben-Gvir as a cabinet minister, and perhaps the entirety of the radical right-wing government should it come to power in its current form.

There have also been reports of concern about the newly official relations with the Gulf states which have been made public with the Abraham Accords after years of covert diplomacy. But here too there is no clear “diplomatic tsunami” on the horizon.

Meddling and cross-border responsibility does occur within the international political arena. They do, however, have limitations as can be seen recently in Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Look to Turkey or Hungary for a similar situation to the one taking shape in Israel. The latter is the right-wing showpiece of the European Union, along with Poland, but still is able to retains its membership.

Western diplomats confided that, to their personal regret, a Kahanist Israel would not dramatically change any standing relations. “We’ll probably avoid public meetings with Ben-Gvir himself, but it also depends on the portfolio he gets,” a senior diplomat said.

“Look,” the diplomat added with a sigh, “democracies have relations with quite a few anti-democratic states that violate human rights. Israel is no different in that sense.

“It’s possible that we’ll treat Israel differently, of course, all that blather about ‘joint values’ for example might change. Perhaps more statements will say that the ‘European Union is concerned’ or ‘condemns,’ but most countries tend to accept the chosen government of a state with whom they have diplomatic relations. Didn’t Biden shake hands [with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman] in Saudi Arabia in the end? Is anyone boycotting Italy,” the diplomat asked.

Granted, Israel doesn’t hold significant leverage to deter powerful states from exerting diplomatic pressure over it the way Russia and China do. Historically however, Israel has benefitted from special treatment, certainly by the United States which still protects it from heavy international pressure. That protection, however, hasn’t always shielded Israel from international scrutiny, which has thus far ultimately proved insignificant in ending the occupation and settlement enterprise.

The most important topic that has recently lost its primacy in the internal discourse among U.S. democrats about Israel is military aid. A far-right government may actually support the progressive argument for ending it.

But to all of this we must add in the fact that Western liberal democracy itself is embroiled in its own internal struggle. Although Jair Bolsonaro was ousted from power in Brazil, Hungary’s president Viktor Orban is still firmly holding on to his seat. Orban even rushed to be one of the first leaders to congratulate Netanyahu while posing with a copy of Netanyahu’s book in a photo he posted on Twitter beside the announcement “Mazel Tov.” And of course there’s always the danger of Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Will his Washington save Israel from itself? Of course not. We’ll be back with Netanyahu’s alliance of anti-liberals with the Visegrad Group and the evangelists.

In light of the election results, there is no doubt that the Israeli left, including its Palestinian partners, must establish stronger ties with liberal foreign players. The left must end the taboo the right has imposed on it over airing Israel’s dirty laundry abroad, while the right plays in the international arena without hesitation.

International alliances are crucial in advancing policy. Netanyahu and Trump understood that. So did the settlers and the evangelists. Now it’s the Israeli left’s turn to internalize this course of action.

Israel’s new reality will likely force such players to show more willingness in pursuing this approach, but what we certainly must not do is count on the world to save us from ourselves.

It’s unrealistic, and it’s only our job.