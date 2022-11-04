Israel Elections: With the West Bank on the Brink, Netanyahu Ushers in the Pyromaniacs

All the signs are that Benjamin Netanyahu will form a “fully right-wing” government. The National Unity Party won’t join it, as its top three figures Benny Gantz. Gideon Sa’ar and Gadi Eisenkot reiterated to all and sundry after the polling stations closed Tuesday. Netanyahu is unlikely to give them a concrete offer. To realize his goals, which are urgent and essential for him, he needs not them but rather his “natural partners”: the leaders of the Haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism and the far-right party Religious Zionism, who are on the verge of forming the most extreme government in Israel’s history.