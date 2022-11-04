Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

Israel Elections: With the West Bank on the Brink, Netanyahu Ushers in the Pyromaniacs

An earlier flare-up that the Netanyhau-Ben-Gvir government may encounter, however, is the internal one. And this is where the new far-right minister may discover the contrast between empty declaration and the reality on the ground

Amos Harel
Amos Harel
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Amos Harel
Amos Harel

All the signs are that Benjamin Netanyahu will form a “fully right-wing” government. The National Unity Party won’t join it, as its top three figures Benny Gantz. Gideon Sa’ar and Gadi Eisenkot reiterated to all and sundry after the polling stations closed Tuesday. Netanyahu is unlikely to give them a concrete offer. To realize his goals, which are urgent and essential for him, he needs not them but rather his “natural partners”: the leaders of the Haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism and the far-right party Religious Zionism, who are on the verge of forming the most extreme government in Israel’s history.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?