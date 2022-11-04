Meet Five of the Richest Israeli Arab Families
'Today’s young people are not waiting either for peace or for opportunities.' We spoke to five of the wealthiest and most influential families in Israel’s Arab community
No one from the Arab community made TheMarker Magazine’s 2022 list of Israel’s 500 wealthiest people. Nor is that unusual: Very few Arab businesspeople appeared in similar lists in recent years, and the few that did usually appeared only near the end of the list. This poor showing in the top ranks of Israel’s super-rich is a direct reflection of the deep disparities between Jews and Arabs in the country’s labor market.
In the News
Paid by IFCJ