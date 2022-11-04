Haaretz - back to home page
Can You Train the Brain to Get Over Depression and PTSD?

Some people go to therapy. Others take psychiatric drugs. This Israeli researcher is developing another way for dealing with a variety of mental disorders

Netta Ahituv
A busy waiting room. Chaotic human behavior. People get up, yell at the clerk, their body movements violent, threatening; a baby cries, voices are loud; nerves, tension. The situation is troubling. I feel like getting up and leaving, or at least averting my glance. But I have a mission here: I need to try to cause the room to calm down by means of my power of thinking alone. That this can be done isn’t a matter of spiritual mumbo-jumbo, but rather a firm, research-based scientific truth of the sort published in some of the world’s most prestigious neuroscience journals.

