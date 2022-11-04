Can You Train the Brain to Get Over Depression and PTSD?

A busy waiting room. Chaotic human behavior. People get up, yell at the clerk, their body movements violent, threatening; a baby cries, voices are loud; nerves, tension. The situation is troubling. I feel like getting up and leaving, or at least averting my glance. But I have a mission here: I need to try to cause the room to calm down by means of my power of thinking alone. That this can be done isn’t a matter of spiritual mumbo-jumbo, but rather a firm, research-based scientific truth of the sort published in some of the world’s most prestigious neuroscience journals.