Israeli Cop Injured in Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem, Palestinian Assailant Shot Dead

According to police, officers shot and killed 20-year old Amer Husam Halabiya, after he stabbed a policeman while being searched at Damascus Gate. Two other officers were lightly wounded as a result of the shots fired by police

Yael Freidson
The scene of the attempted attack in Jerusalem's Old City
The scene of the attempted attack in Jerusalem's Old CityCredit: Magen David Adom
A Palestinian stabbed a police officer in Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday, Israel Police say, and was subsequently shot dead.

Israel's emergency services, Magen David Adom, reported that a 30-year-old that was stabbed by the assailant is in moderate condition, and a 25-year-old was shot and is in light condition. Both were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Police officers examining the knife allegedly used during the attack, today.Credit: Police Spokesperson's Department

Two policemen were lightly injured as a result of the shots fired by officers at the Palestinian suspect, police say.

According to Palestinian sources, the man who committed the attack was 20-year-old Amer Husam Halabiya from the village of Abu Dis on Jerusalem's outskirts.

Amer Husam Halabiya.

The police closed entrances to the Temple Mount following the attack, and have since reopened entrances for Jewish visitors only.

According to police, the attacker entered the Old City from Damascus Gate and was inspected by officers, at which point the assailant pulled out his knife and stabbed one of the policemen.

"A man was suffering from a stab wound to his body and another was injured with a wound to his limbs," one medic at the scene recalled. "We gave them initial medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and bandages and took them out to the Western Wall plaza."

