The Israeli army says it attacked an underground military facility in the central Gaza Strip overnight Friday, in response to earlier rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave. According to the IDF, the Hamas facility was used to "develop and manufacture missiles."

This is the first time that Israel has attacked targets in Gaza since Operation Breaking Dawn earlier this year.

Central Gaza Credit: Twitter

In a statement, the Israeli military said that, Israeli “fighter planes attacked an underground military facility in central Gaza, used for the development and manufacture of rockets fired by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Strip. The attack was initiated in response to the launching of a barrage of missiles from the Gaza Strip at Israel on Thursday evening and will hinder the rearmament efforts of the Hamas terrorist organization. The Hamas terror organization is responsible for what happens inside the Gaza Strip and it will pay the price for any security violations against the State of Israel.”

Reports from inside Gaza say that armed groups there are using antitank missiles against IDF aircraft and that explosions can be heard throughout the Strip. The Palestinians add that Israel is targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad positions in northern and central Gaza.

According to the army spokesperson, on Thursday four rockets were fired from Gaza – three of them fell within the enclave and one was successfully intercepted by Iron Dome defense missile defense system.

Rocket sirens went off at kibbutzim bordering the Gaza enclave for the first time since Israel's clashes with the Islamic Jihad in Gaza in August.

Alarms were heard at southern Israeli kibbutzim of Nirim, Ein Hashlosha and Kisufim.