Israeli Army Enters Jenin, Three Palestinians Killed Across West Bank

Two Palestinians, one of whom an Islamic Jihad operative, were killed by Israeli military fire after soldiers entered the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Thursday, the military said.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry,the operative who was killed was 28-year-old Farouq Hasan Salame. Salame was reportedly due to be married on Saturday, and was located by Israeli forces through his social media activity.

Islamic Jihad operative Farouq Hasan Salame who was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin today.

The Palestinian Health Ministry also reported that a 14-year-old from the Nablus area, Mohammad Samer Mohammad Khaluf, was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. Three more Palestinians were lightly wounded by IDF fire.

Mohammad Samer Mohammad Khaluf, 14 years old, was killed in Jenin on Thursday.

Israeli forces are reportedly encircling the Jenin house of another Islamic Jihad operative, Qasam Abu al-Basem, who is refusing to turn himself in.

Earlier on Thursday, a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli military fire as the IDF raided the home of the man responsible for yesterday's car-ramming attack at the Maccabim checkpoint in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry says.

According to witnesses, clashes erupted after Israeli security forces entered the village of Beit Duqqo, which resulted in the death of 42 year-old Daud Rian.

42 year-old Daud Rian who was killed by Israeli military fire this morning.

According to the military and police, Rian threw a molotov cocktail towards the Israeli forces. The head of the local council, Jamal Daoud, told Haaretz that it is unclear whether Rian actually took part in the clashes, seeing as he was not a young man, was a father of five who worked in agriculture and had no political affiliation.

The IDF and Border Police released a statement stating that they entered the village of Beit Duqqo to raid the home of 54-year-old Habes Abdul-Hafeez Rayyan, a local resident who was shot and killed Wednesday after ramming his car and attempting to attack an officer with an axe at Maccabim checkpoint in the West Bank.

Rayyan was the father of security prisoner Qusai Rayyan, according to the Palestinian prisoners' club.

IDF forces in the West Bank, last night.

During their overnight operations in various locations in the West Bank, Israeli forces arrested 14 Palestinians, the IDF reported.

Israeli has also removed Thursday morning all movement restrictions placed in recent weeks on the city of Nablus, and opened all entrances to the city. The restrictions were put in place three weeks ago based on the army's assessment that most of those responsible for recent shooting attacks in the West Bank were from the city, and fled to it afterwards.