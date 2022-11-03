Netanyahus Were the Only Guests to Get Boxes of Cigars, Witness Claims

A housekeeper for billionaire James Packer testified on Wednesday that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara “would come often to use the [Caesarea] house’s facilities and staff … to eat and drink,” usually when Packer was absent.

Shani Koskas told Jerusalem District Court that Packer’s house had an assortment of cigars served to guests in a humidor and also cigars in sealed packs. The latter, she said, were intended only for Netanyahu, who received them as gifts. Koskas added that no other guest of Packer’s received cigar boxes from him.

She testified in the “lavish gifts” trial, in which Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust for accepting presents worth hundreds of thousands of shekels from Packer and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan. Netanyahu is likely headed back to the Prime Minister’s Office after his bloc of parties won Tuesday’s election.

Koskas is in charge of Packer’s apartment at the Royal Beach Hotel in Tel Aviv, and of the Caesarea home that Packer purchased at Netanyahu’s request as well. She said she is in charge of purchasing food and beverages at Packer’s home, and that driver Jonathan Hasson is in charge of purchasing the cigars.

Koskas testified that on Passover Eve 2016, Hadas Klein, personal assistant to both Packer and Milchan, called her to say that Sara Netanyahu had requested a delivery of bottles of champagne. “My sister was ill. I drove to Jerusalem to get her so she wouldn’t be alone. On the way Hadas calls, saying that Sara asks that champagne be brought over for her,” Koskas said. “I told her I can’t because I’m taking my sister from Jerusalem, so she asked Jonathan.”

Prosecutor Alon Gildin asked Koskas how she knows that Sara Netanyahu asked for the bottles, and Koskas replied: “We have our own lives, obviously when James is abroad we have no desire to drive on a holiday eve to deliver champagne bottles.”

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu / Arnon Milchan / James Packer Credit: rancois Mori/ AFP, Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images, Julian Abram Wainwright/Bloomberg

Koskas described another incident during that Passover, when the Netanyahu couple came to Packer’s Caesarea house to swim. “I come to work, Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife come to swim in the pool, Hadas tells me that she [Sara Netanyahu] asked for cigars and champagne. Hadas asked me to place three bottles of pink champagne, a bottle of white champagne, and cigars in black plastic bags.”

Following this, the prosecutor presented correspondence between Koskas and Klein later that day, after Koskas told Klein that the Prime Minister’s Office called to inform her that Netanyahu was coming to swim in the pool, and she said the house was ready for him, Klein instructed her: “Put the four bottles in a black bag. … She’ll come to pick it up. Just put it in and tie it well so nothing can be seen.”

Klein testifeid that Sara Netanyahu demanded that the gifts be hidden in black bags. Later in the correspondence, Koskas updated Klein that Netanyahu had arrived. “He’s chilling here on the porch, getting him a Romeo cigar,” she wrote. Later Koskas sent a photo of black bags, and wrote: “I put it for her in two bags. Nothing can be seen,” to which Klein replied: “Just tie them, please. She’s scared out of her mind.”

Netanyahu’s defense attorney, Amit Hadad, objected to the presentation of the correspondence, arguing that police should have seized Koskas’s phone. The judges overruled the objection after prosecutor Gildin argued that the expectation of seizing the phone of each and every witness in the case – thus harming their privacy – is not reasonable.

Koskas also told of meals prepared specifically for the Netanyahu couple, at times when Packer wasn’t even in Israel. She testified that at one of the meals she put a cigar box in a bag and handed it directly to Netanyahu. She also said that when she was not present herself on occasions when the Netanyahus arrived, she would explain to other staff members or security personnel where the champagne was stored, so they could give it to the couple.

Koskas also noted that former President Shimon Peres and former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen enjoyed the hospitality of Packer’s house, but said that neither of them ever visited the home when the businessman was abroad. Gildin asked Koskas about Packer and his staff’s drinking and smoking habits, and she replied that “Packer smokes cigarettes. Maybe once in a while I’d see him play with cigars. He drinks tequila. The entourage – mostly white wines.”

Hadad confronted Koskas with a quote from her police questioning, which shows that Packer and his friends also used to drink champagne. “They all drink it, all of James’s friends. Not just [Sara Netanyahu]. We don’t keep it for her.” Freidson said at the time. Yesterday, in response to Haddad’s questioning, she clarified that these were statements made when she was under duress.