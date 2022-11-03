The Israeli army declared the Hebron home of a well-known West Bank Palestinian human rights activist and the surrounding area a closed military zone, after he complained of settlers violently targeting him and his colleagues.

The order, issued by IDF Brigade Commander Yehuda Yishai Rozolio, bars anyone from entering the area of the home other than the activist, Issa Amro, himself. Amro had previously set up quarters for an organization called Youth Against Settlements, which hosts visitors from Hebron and overseas on the house's lower level.

Amro’s lawyer, Michael Sfard, requested a criminal investigation of Rozolio over the order, claiming that the commander was abusing his authority. In a letter to the army, Sfard stated that prior to the issuance of the order Amro and his colleagues had been attacked at the house, that access to the house had been obstructed and that one person’s cellphone was stolen and another's damaged.

Some incidents were caught on video, including one in which an activist was kicked and beaten, stones were thrown at the house and the cellphone was taken, all while soldiers were in the vicinity. Amro called the police following the incidents, and according to Sfard’s letter, tried to file a complaint with the Hebron police three times. He was told each time that there was no police investigator to take it on, Sfard wrote.

In another incident caught on video, four Israelis lit a bonfire on Amro’s property, near his house. When police were called, Amro was told that the matter would have to be handled by the army.

Later, soldiers arrived with the order declaring the area a closed military zone, while an English lesson for Palestinians was being held on the lower level of the house. The soldiers directed the individuals there to leave the premises.

The order has been extended twice. Amro was first presented with an official document and then, on Wednesday night, verbally informed that it had been extended again. He was not provided with anything in writing despite the regulations requiring it.

In his letter demanding a criminal investigation, Sfard called the order “so arbitrary that there is no doubt that [it was not the product of] good faith or a mistake in judgment but rather signed with the knowledge that it was not directed at the person who has been disturbing the peace and was meant to satisfy the thugs who had initiated the attacks and ‘friction.’”

For his part, Amro alleged that for quite some time, settlers had sought to influence the army to shut his house and the activities hosted in it down. “They don’t want me to speak to foreign and Israeli audiences about the apartheid and the Israeli occupation,” he said, adding that he has been left alone in his house and is afraid to leave it due to threats that he has received.