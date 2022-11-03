Israel has lifted all movement restrictions on the West Bank city of Nablus Thursday morning, and opened all entrances and exits to the city, the IDF says.

The decision to lift the restrictions put in place three weeks ago was made following a reassessment by the IDF, which initially decided to restrict movement in and out of to the city after estimating that most of those responsible for recent shooting attacks in the West Bank came from the city, and fled to it afterwards.

Some of the roads leading to Nablus were blocked with dirt mounds, and entry and exit to the city was possible only through three checkpoints, and subject to a security check. A week ago, the IDF announced the opening of some of the checkpoints at the entrance to the city.

Israeli security officials reportedly wanted to remove the checkpoints as early as last week, but refrained from doing so following a number of warnings of terrorist attacks.

The security establishment feared that keeping the roads to the city blocked may lead to an increase in clashes within the city, that could adversely affect the security situation in other areas of the West Bank.

Last Tuesday, Israeli forces killed a senior operative in the Lion's Den organization in Nablus and blew up an apartment that was used, according to the military, as the organization's explosives laboratory.

Four more Palestinians were killed in the shootout that ensued following the raid and at least 21 were injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, which also reported that another Palestinian man - the sixth in number - was shot dead by the IDF in the village of Nabi Saleh north of Ramallah.

Last night it was reported that the Palestinian man who was caught two months ago in Jaffa with a submachine gun and explosive charges was sent by the Lion's Den organization to carry out an attack on a synagogue in Bnei Brak, according to the indictment submitted to the military court in Salem.

Muhammed Minawi, the 20-year-old resident of Nablus and Lion's Den operative, was apprehended in Jaffa's Clock Tower Square by the Israeli Police Special Patrol unit who thought he seemed suspicious. He has been accused of a series of crimes including attempted murder and arms trading.