Election Panel Says Likud Sought to Undermine Supervision of Voting on Election Night

Shortly after exit poll results were announced at 10 P.M.on Election Night on Tuesday, Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party issued a statement that cast doubt on the integrity of the vote.

“Likud has contacted the police commissioner and the Central Elections Committee with an urgent demand to send police reinforcements to all of the polling sites in the Arab sector in light of serious incidents of violence, threats and an atmosphere of terror toward representatives of the right-wing camp at the polling stations,” read the statement, which was sent to media outlets.

Officials at the control center of the Knesset's Central Election Committee were stunned by the statement. The Elections Committee had not received reports of exceptional incidents at polling stations in Arab communities, certainly not “serious incidents of violence.”

Despite the exceptional nature of the statement, election officials decided to show restraint and, in an effort to maintain calm on the ground and to continue to manage Election Day in a professional manner, they did not respond.

But just after 11 P.M. Netanyahu issued a tweet stating: “Receiving reports of incidents of violence against inspectors” and “attempts to falsify the election results at Arab polling places."

At that point, the election committee responded with a press release from its spokesman stating that after looking into the matter with the police, the committee was unaware of any exceptional incidents in the Arab community “and there is certainly no foundation for baseless rumors regarding purported ‘falsifications.’”

But officials at Likud did not relent. Ilan Bombach, the lawyer representing Likud on the election committee, again told the media that the integrity of the vote in the Arab community had been violated.

The Central Elections Committee issued another denial, this time jointly with the police, and said that the two had looked into the issue with polling place inspectors in the field and had again found that there was no basis to claims of irregularities in the Arab community.

Ilan Bombach, the lawyer representing Likud on the Central Election Committee, last year. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

A legal source familiar with the details of the matter said that Likud’s conduct could have had far-reaching consequences. “Imagine if Likud had been listened to and if police cruisers had been sent to all of the Arab communities in Israel. Do you understand what a crazy situation would have arisen?” he remarked.

But Bombach stuck to the Likud party’s position, even claiming that “the police dispatched reinforcements that helped suppress the areas of unrest.” According to Bombach, Likud received “masses of complaints” about irregularities and violent incidents in the Arab community that were passed along to the Central Elections Committee “with names, testimony and locations.”

The first sign of a confrontation between Likud and the election committee surfaced more than two weeks ago, when Netanyahu announced that his party would film the counting of ballots – even though that would violate a decision of the election committee and might constitute a criminal offense.

In response to Netanyahu’s remarks, the director general of the election committee, Orly Ades, a lawyer, said the only person authorized to film in each polling place committee room was the election integrity inspector there, “who is neutral and apolitical.”

A day after Netanyahu’s statement, Army Radio reported on a recording of comments by the chairman of the elections committee, Supreme Court Justice Isaac Amit, expressing concern over the prospect that the election results would not be recognized.

In comments directed at Bombach, Amit is heard saying, “I hope that what we are seeing from you is not, heaven forbid, the beginning of a planned delegitimization of the election results.”

Amit’s concerns were dispelled in part in light of the clear win that Likud and the right-wing bloc scored in Tuesday’s Knesset election, but Likud’s conduct even after the constellation of political forces in the new Knesset became clear is an indication of what could have happened if the results had been the reverse.

Overnight another confrontation erupted between Bombach and the committee, this time around the supervision of the counting of double envelopes – voting slips cast by voters at a polling place other than where they are registered.

Likud officials claimed that Ades had ordered that a rope be installed separating the area where the ballots were being counted and where the parties’ observers were stationed, purportedly preventing the observers from doing their job. Bombach demanded that the rope be removed, but Ades refused. Ultimately Justice Amit accepted Bombach’s request and the rope was removed.

Likud supporters react as exit polls come in at the party's headquarters on Tuesday night. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Officials who were present at the Central Elections Committee headquarters at the time of the confrontations told Haaretz that Bombach had ulterior motives.

“Bombach was yelling and screaming because of a stupid thin marker ribbon that was only designed to maintain order in an operation involving thousands of people,” one of them said, adding that the fuss that Bombach had caused was only meant to make it possible to issue a press release criticizing Ades.

Despite the clashes, the election committee is careful not to make any public statement against Likud. Ades told Haaretz “what’s important is that we didn’t allow anyone to hinder us in carrying out our job...we’re here to make sure the most professional decisions are made with no political interference and no ulterior motives.”

However, she described Bombach’s behavior as “something we’ve never seen before.” “Instead of being part of the election committee, the Likud’s representative acted against it all along. Never had the committee been in a situation in which an official comes out against it. The committee isn’t Orly Ades or Justice Isaac Amit.”

Bombach said in response that “Ades doesn’t understand her duty. She expects the parties’ representatives in the committee to be obedient scarecrows. I take my role as the complete reverse of that.” He said the committee took many measures to prevent any breach of the election’s integrity, and that part of the changes compared to previous campaigns had been made at his request.

Anyone who attended the election committee’s headquarters in the last few days can confirm the feelings of resentment toward Likud’s conduct. Committee members are convinced that the pressure applied by the party stemmed from ulterior motives. Someone even called Bombach’s conduct “Trumpism.”

A source familiar with the committee’s work said: “Tomorrow there’ll be another election in Israel. They’re preparing the ground.”

The source said that throughout the years committee members, who represent the various parties, “always knew how to make professional decisions,” as opposed to moves that serve them politically.

“They acted in a statesmanlike way, understanding their role in ensuring proper process. Suddenly someone who doesn’t know what an election is is brought in from the outside and tries to run the entire process,” the source said.