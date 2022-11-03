Electing Far-right Leaders in Israel Is a Vote Against Startup Nation

Could this end up being the most important election ever for the Israeli economy? Maybe, and not for the better.

That would be ironic. Many analysts (myself included) thought that this time around, Israeli voters might actually take their pocketbook into consideration. Issues like rising inflation and interest rates, and soaring home prices, are the kind of things that usually factor big in Western elections.

But not in Israel. Yesh Atid and its coalition partners weren’t punished for high inflation, nor were they rewarded for Israel’s continued strong economic growth. True, inflation is a global problem over which Israeli leaders have almost no control, not an they take much credit for the growth, except for getting Israel’s budget chaos back under control.

Yet even if voters chose not to prioritize economics in this election, they may have just delivered for themselves nothing less than the death of Start-Up Nation, the engine of the Israeli economy.

How a government of Netanyahu, Smotrich, Ben-Gvir & Co. could undermine Israel’s high-tech economy involves too many moving parts to lay them out as a single scenario. Rather, it might be better to look at each part as a warning list of things that may or may not happen – something akin to a “to-don’t” list for the prospective government and a series of flashing lights for the public.

Unsavory places

Let's start with the short- to-medium-term concerns a religious-right government could pose. They are mostly about foreign investment, which is no small thing: Last year, Israel pulled in close to $30 billion in foreign direct investment, nearly all of it going to the high-tech sector.

FDI provides the capital to start-up companies, enables older ones to expand and be bought out, and creates jobs. Without it, Start-Up Nation as we know it would cease to exist. So how is that at risk? Let’s see.

It’s true that not every badly behaved country is shunned by foreign investors. Look at Saudi Arabia, where “Davos in the Desert” conference last month drew the world business community's leading lights despite Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s alleged involvement in the brutal killing of Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia's recent tussle with the Biden administration over cutting oil production.

But Israel could be unusually vulnerable to becoming radioactive for foreign investors. It’s a high-profile country always in the news, and there’s already an organized BDS boycott movement ready to pounce when Israel is perceived as transgressing Western democratic norms. Unlike, say, oil, global high-tech is a woke industry, comparatively speaking. It is increasingly sensitive to reputational risk of investing or doing business in unsavory places.

If the Religious Zionism alliance succeeds in moving forward on even part of its agenda, Israel will be straying into unsavory places. The risk here is relatively high because even if Smotrich and Ben-Gvir accomplish little, they can be counted on to engage in inflammatory rhetoric.

The “to-don’t” solution here is obvious, which is to stop the far right from pursuing the kind of “hate” policies most likely to inflame world opinion, namely those regarded as homophobic or blatantly anti-Arab.

To be cynical, giving freer rein to settlers is more likely to be ignored as another short-term issue though when Smotrich and Ben-Gvir talk about clipping the wings of Israel’s justice system, what they have in mind is enabling Netanyahu to avoid criminal trial and facilitating settlement on Palestinian land. They don’t have business in mind.

But you can’t politicize and weaken the justice system in some places and not others. An enfeebled and demoralized prosecution, and judges chosen because they fit narrow political criteria, may struggle to enforce contracts and property rights.

More broadly speaking, the Smotrich-Ben-Gvir worldview (which is pretty similar to many of those in the populist wing of the Likud) holds that elected officials should be able to rule with little or no restraints by government watchdogs of any sort. The idea isn’t to open the door to more political corruption, but demonstrates intentions that have no economic angle to them can boomerang on the economy.

Any business that gets government contracts or is answerable to regulators (that is, nearly any sizable business) will be tempted more than ever to massage the system by cultivating powerful politicians, and that applies to foreign investors too. High-tech is relatively free of government involvement, but not entirely – it pays taxes, adheres to regulations on employment, gets government research assistance and in many cases is answerable to the security establishment.

As it is, Israel's reputation on corruption is already problematic: We're ranked 36th out of 180 in the Transparency International index of perceived corruption around the world, behind even some Middle Eastern countries. If the prospective religious-right government gets its way, it can only get worse.

The “to-don’t” again is to maintain judicial independence. There is some reason to be optimistic. Once he wins his get-out-jail free card, Netanyahu may restrain the worst excesses of the far right.

As for long-term impacts, they revolve around two issues.

Haredi education: Israelis who are concerned about Smotrich and Ben-Gvir coming to power tend to focus on their threat to the justice system, Arab rights and to LGBTQ rights.

But the Religious Zionist party platform has much to say about education and army service, the gist of which is to empower religious schools to teach whatever curriculum they want (i.e., not math or science) and to enable ultra-Orthodox men to avoid the draft and therefore the job market.

In fact, Bibi has already committed to rolling back whatever reforms have been approved, for which he has the backing not just of Religious Zionism but Shas and United Torah Judaism.

Israel can't afford this: The Haredi population is growing quickly and in less than two decades will account for a quarter of Israel’s total. Haredi schools are turning out graduates lacking even a modicum of basic skills to function in a modern job market, much less a high-tech economy.

For years, Israeli governments have been kicking the can down the road on this issue; the prospective religious-right government is about to send it flying into the gutter. Another generation of Haredim will be consigned to ignorance and poverty while Start-Up Nation struggles to find skilled engineers. The odds of this happening under a religious-right government are heightened.

The bottom line is that Netanyahu, Smotrich, Ben-Gvir & Co. don’t want to crash a wrecking ball into the economy, but their agenda risks having just that effect. We’re witnessing just such a phenomenon in China.

Xi Jinping wants to restore the power of the Communist Party and enforce societal discipline, and to do that he is undoing the many of the things that enabled the rise of China’s economy over the past three decades.

Whether he realizes what he is destroying is anyone’s guess. But, even if he does, Xi’s priorities are politics, not economics. He’s willing to pay the price of a less dynamic economy to attain his goals. Whether ordinary Chinese are willing to is another question. They don’t have a say.

Israelis, on the other hand, do. They will have a chance to correct the mistake of November 1 when the next election comes, and in the meantime to protest religious-right excesses. Religious Zionism emerged as a powerful party, but it only got the votes of little more than 10 percent of the electorate. There’s still a lot the other 90 percent can do.