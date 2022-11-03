Haaretz - back to home page
Britain Scraps Plan to Move Embassy to Jerusalem

The move was touted by Rishi Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss, but was condemned by the Palestinian Prime Minister along with other prominent British organizations and foreign diplomats

Reuters
Reuters
Credit: Daniel Bar-On
Reuters
Reuters

Britain has no plans to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday, after his predecessor ordered a review into a possible move of the embassy to Jerusalem.

Asked if Sunak, who replaced Liz Truss as prime minister last week, planned to move the UK embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the spokeswoman said: "There are no plans to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv."

"It was looked at and I can confirm there are no plans to move it," she was quoted as saying to Reuters.

The Guardian has reported that the proposal met with a backlash from British church leaders, pro-Palestinian groups, Arab ambassadors in London, European foreign ministries and some Conservative MPs whose constituencies have large Muslim populations.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh voiced concern at Truss' original decision saying that "Any change in the status quo in Jerusalem would undermine the two-state solution and will be considered a tacit recognition of the city’s annexation to Israel, which will encourage the occupying state,"

British PM Rishi SunakCredit: DANIEL LEAL - AFP

The decision comes as a surprise as Sunak is a strong supporter of Israel, and has found time in the first weeks of his prime ministership to meet with Israeli and Gulf Arab diplomats to discuss the Abraham Accords, according to a report in the Guardian.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, welcomed the clarification on the embassy move, telling the Guardian that: “We would like to thank the UK government, faith leaders, activists and members of the public whose efforts have helped keep the UK in line with international law in this matter. The question about the location of the UK’s embassy should never have been asked for in the first place.”

