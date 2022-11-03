14-year-old Jewish Girl Shot in the Head in West Bank Settlement

A 14-year-old Jewish girl was hit in the head by gunshot in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba near Hebron on Thursday evening. The girl was taken to Hadassah University Hospital in Ein Karem in critical condition and underwent surgery overnight.

The girl remains in serious but stable condition. A doctor who treated the girl initial treatment said that the girl's sister said she "received a strong blow to the head from an unknown source."

An Israeli military source said that ballistic testing showed the bullet was fired from above. Further investigation has raised the suspicion that the impact was from a stray bullet, which was confirmed to have been fired during wedding celebrations in Hebron.

This follows last's week murder of Ronen Hanania in Kiryat Arba, who was shot along with three other residents of the town, including his son. The other victims were moderately injured. The shooter, a resident of Hebron, was killed by Israeli security forces when he decided to return to the scene with his weapon after initially fleeing.