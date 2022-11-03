Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

14-year-old Jewish Girl Shot in the Head in West Bank Settlement

The bullet was fired during wedding celebrations in Hebron, striking the girl by accident. She remains hospitalized in serious condition

Hagar Shezaf
Ido Efrati
Yaniv Kubovich
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Israeli army in Kiryat Arba settlement in the West Bank, in November.
Israeli army in Kiryat Arba settlement in the West Bank, in November.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Hagar Shezaf
Ido Efrati
Yaniv Kubovich

A 14-year-old Jewish girl was hit in the head by gunshot in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba near Hebron on Thursday evening. The girl was taken to Hadassah University Hospital in Ein Karem in critical condition and underwent surgery overnight.

The girl remains in serious but stable condition. A doctor who treated the girl initial treatment said that the girl's sister said she "received a strong blow to the head from an unknown source."

An Israeli military source said that ballistic testing showed the bullet was fired from above. Further investigation has raised the suspicion that the impact was from a stray bullet, which was confirmed to have been fired during wedding celebrations in Hebron.

This follows last's week murder of Ronen Hanania in Kiryat Arba, who was shot along with three other residents of the town, including his son. The other victims were moderately injured. The shooter, a resident of Hebron, was killed by Israeli security forces when he decided to return to the scene with his weapon after initially fleeing.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?