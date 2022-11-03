The Italian Election's Real Lesson for Israel

The victory of the right in the recent Italian elections invites a terrifying political comparison: In late October, a government headed by Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, was appointed. The symbolism is incredible. Exactly 100 years ago, on October 28, 1922, Benito Mussolini's National Fascist Party seized power in Italy – and now, with exceptional timing, a neo-fascist party has returned to power in Italy.

Brothers of Italy is the successor to the Italian Social Movement, or MSI, which was founded shortly after World War II on the ashes of the National Fascist Party, and maintained Mussolini's fascist tradition. MSI was usually a small party, and was for the most part relegated to the opposition by the center and center-left parties that ruled Italy for decades, until Silvio Berlusconi's revolution in the 1990s. The logo of MSI was the green, white and red flame, the colors of the national flag, which also appears on the logo of Meloni's party.

The question of whether Meloni really intends to – or can – recreate the past is irrelevant in a country that has seen major cultural and economic changes over the last century. More compelling is the question of how a marginal party from the extreme right was able to become the dominant component of a right-wing coalition, which also includes Berlusconi's center-right Forza Italia, Matteo Salvini's racist northern Lega and a small group of conservative Catholics.

The recent election campaign in Italy reflected cumulative distress, including the voters' response to the problems of the cost of living, unemployment and, recently, energy and food crises. Apparently, the advanced democratic system was unable, in Italy and other countries, to provide the economic security and peace of mind that every reasonable citizen aspires to.

Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, an experienced economist and former president of the European Central Bank, exhibited extraordinary abilities as the head of a national unity government. But that was not enough to overcome the familiar challenges, which are currently shared by almost every developed country. Italy's voter turnout in the recent elections – 64 percent – was its lowest since the end of World War II.

However, beyond general explanations about the current age, there is a unique takeaway from Italy's election. It may be of particular interest to the Israeli voter, as it relates to the electoral system. In Italy, there are two houses in the legislature with almost identical powers, which include 400 and 200 elected officials respectively, 12 of whom are elected by Italian citizens who live abroad permanently.

Most of the past election campaigns employed a system of proportional representation, recently with an electoral threshold of 3 percent. This encouraged slates to split into a large number of parties, multi-party coalitions and many transitions from one party to another prior to the elections.

This round of elections saw the use of a different system. Two-thirds of the seats in each house were elected according to a proportional distribution of votes. This differs in two ways from the practice in Israel. In Italy, the country is divided into broad electoral regions; in each region, in addition to voting for a party, voters can express a preference for candidates from a short list offered by each party.

However, the key difference in this election is that about a third of all the seats were allocated via regional elections in which every party had a single candidate, and the one who received the most votes was declared the winner. Herein lies the critical change: Each party from the right-wing coalition ran separately for the proportional seats, thus enabling them to see which of them brought in more or fewer votes. At the same time, these parties ran for the regional seats across the country with just one shared candidate, on whom their leaders agreed in advance.

The right-wing coalition won a total of 44 percent of the national votes and 47 percent of the proportional seats – but won 83 percent of the regional seats, thereby gaining an absolute majority in parliament. Each of the other parties, whose ideological differences cannot be ignored, ran separately and did not present shared candidates who could have competed more effectively against those of the right.

There was nearly a tie between the right on one side and all the other parties on the other, but Italy's electoral system forced a clear political decision. In any case, there is now ostensibly governability, rather than indecision and prolonged political crisis. The result will not be universally liked, and the Meloni government may even cause great damage to Italy.

But there is also value in governability. If the right-wing politicians are able to play the political game based on the existing rules, and those of the center and the left are incapable of doing so, they should pay the price, together with the entire nation. Above all, in light of the lesson from Italy, a serious and urgent discussion on Israel's failing electoral system is inevitable.

Sergio della Pergola is a demographer and professor emeritus at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.