Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

With an Israeli Soldier on Board, a Pilot Makes an Emergency Landing in Iran

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Plane, illusration
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

An Israeli soldier who was flying in a civilian plane of a foreign airline made an unplanned landing in Iran last Thursday after another passenger suffered a heart attack, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in the Islamic Republic.

The Israeli soldier was reported to be a lone soldier on vacation in plainclothes, who was returning to Israel from a family visit on a connecting flight. The plane and the passengers stayed on the plane at an Iranian airport for several hours, after which the plane took off and continued to its destination.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?