With an Israeli Soldier on Board, a Pilot Makes an Emergency Landing in Iran

An Israeli soldier who was flying in a civilian plane of a foreign airline made an unplanned landing in Iran last Thursday after another passenger suffered a heart attack, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in the Islamic Republic.

The Israeli soldier was reported to be a lone soldier on vacation in plainclothes, who was returning to Israel from a family visit on a connecting flight. The plane and the passengers stayed on the plane at an Iranian airport for several hours, after which the plane took off and continued to its destination.