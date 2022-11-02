White House on Israel's Election: 'Pleased to See Such Strong Voter Turnout'

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is attempting to quell concerns about Benjamin Netanyahu's return to power and the elevation of far-right extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir to a potential coalition partner.

A National Security spokesperson said on the election, "We are pleased to see such strong voter turnout for the Knesset election. It is too early to speculate on the exact composition of the next governing coalition until all the votes are counted. We look forward to continuing to work with the Israeli government on our shared interests and values."

The comments echo State Department spokesperson Ned Price's points ahead of the election, though the pending results are undoubtedly a blow to the administration, who have been closely monitoring the potential of a far-right government led by Netanyahu.

During Israeli President Isaac Herzog's recent visit, Israeli officials endeavored to push a "wait-and-see" approach, while both parties understood that the U.S. would continue to work closely with the Israeli government regardless.

Ben-Gvir is a disciple of Meir Kahane, who was elected to the Israeli Knesset in 1984 and was later barred from running again by the Supreme Court due to his incitement to violence.

The Kahane Chai organization was officially designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. up until this past May, when it removed the group from its list on technical grounds while still designating it a "specially designated global terrorist entity."

Several key Congressional Democrats who are unabashed supporters of Israel, including Senate Foreign Relations committee chair Robert Menendez and Rep. Brad Sherman, have directly warned Netanyahu about the potential inclusion of Ben-Gvir in a coalition.

U.S. Jewish-organizations have offered by and large offered cautious and conciliatory comments regarding Ben-Gvir's potential inclusion, validated by Tuesday's election results.

The Jewish Federations of North America said they "respect and salute Israel’s vibrant democratic process, which allows all Israelis a voice and vote in forming their government. We look forward to working with the government selected by the Israeli people, as we have always have, to support Jews around the world and strengthen the relationships between Israel, the North American Jewish community, and our government leaders.“

Executive Director of OU Advocacy Nathan Diament said: As we have for decades, The Orthodox Union will support the government that is democratically elected in the State of Israel. With Benjamin Netanyahu's apparent lead, we trust he will deliver on his mandate to protect the Jewish state and its right to exist. With antisemitism rising, this is a time to stand strong and help support Jews worldwide. As the homeland of our people, we look to the to-be-formed governing coalition to preserve the essential Jewish character of the State while at the same time respecting individual rights."

AIPAC issued a supportive comment saying : "AIPAC congratulates the people of Israel for again demonstrating its commitment to democracy and free and fair elections. As Israel determines the formation of its new government, it is clear that the Knesset – like the U.S. Congress – will include leaders of a wide range of different political, ideological, economic, racial, and religious identities and perspectives. The Jewish state is a robust democracy that shares America’s interests and values. We look forward to working with the U.S. administration and Democrats and Republicans in Congress to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship."

The American Jewish Committee adopted a more cautious tone: "Israel is a vibrant democracy that includes and represents tremendous diversity of thought, belief, ethnicity, and faith. AJC’s advocacy will continue to strengthen Israel’s security and place in the world, enhance the deep bond between Israel and diaspora Jewry, and be centered on the shared values that unite Israel, the United States, and our democratic allies. For AJC, and for many Jews in America, Israel, and around the world, past statements of some potential members of the governing coalition raise serious concerns about issues we prioritize: pluralism, inclusion, and increased opportunities for peace and normalization. Regardless of the composition of any governing coalition, we will continue to work with those in the Israeli government and in Israeli society who are committed to advancing democracy, inclusion, and peace, and to combating efforts to undermine these values.

J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami sounded less optimistic: “Last night’s election results in Israel are deeply troubling for all who care about Israel and about liberal democracy globally — for those whose core values of justice, equality and freedom are fundamentally at odds with those of the parties and leaders who stand on the cusp of victory," and added, "the likely formation of an ultra-right Netanyahu government should force a moment of serious reckoning for all Americans who care about the nature of the U.S.-Israel relationship and a just, equal and democratic future for both Israelis and Palestinians.