'Terror Wave': The Newspaper Publisher Obsessed With Netanyahu's Victory

Experts on the subject of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper have whispered about it for several months. Something was going on there, they have said. Publisher Arnon Mozes wants Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, his life preserver, and he will stop at nothing. They explained how every cover and every headline proved the theory – Mozes was making every effort to enable Netanyahu to win the election.

The arguments sound logical. After all, Mozes wants to escape indictment in the so-called Case 2000, in which he is accused of bribery over an alleged quid quo pro with Benjamin Netanyahu, who has already been indicted.

Open gallery view The front cover of Yedioth Aharonot's print edition on election day 2022. The top headline reads: 'Terror wave: Record number of deaths and terror attacks since 2015.' Credit: Moti Kimche

Since the foundation of evidence in the case is well established – there is an audio recording – Mozes’ chances of emerging unscathed are small. He is therefore totally dependent on Netanyahu. Netanyahu returning to power and succeeding in dismissing the indictments against himself, particularly those over Case 2000, of course, means there’s probably a chance for Mozes, too.

Mozes is currently the sole controlling owner of Yedioth. His editor-in-chief, Neta Livneh, is very young and obedient. Mozes will probably do anything to escape the indictment against him.

During the previous election campaign, it was already evident that Mozes wanted Netanyahu. TheMarker reported, for example, how In at least two of the three first election campaigns held over in the past four years, although there was no final winner on the day after the vote, the front page of Yedioth Ahronoth declared victory for Netanyahu, with a smiling picture of him and captions declaring that “I won” or “He won.” This happened, at least in one instance, after Mozes, in an unusual step, spent a long time at the editorial desk in the area where the front page was sent to press.

By the recent election campaign, it was already easy. Yedioth Ahronoth almost turned into the earlier, strongly pro-Netanyahu incarnation of the Yisrael Hayom free daily (which belonged to the late Jewish billionaire Shaledon Adelson). An entire chapter from Netanyahu’s book (the least interesting and most complimentary to Netanyahu) was published at length in Yedioth Ahronoth , complete with a very flattering picture of Netanyahu – even though the book was not even issued by the company’s book publishing arm. Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who was close to Mozes for decades, did not receive a tenth of this honor.

Open gallery view Yedioth's editor-in-chief, Neta Livneh. Credit: Kobi Kuankas

Later, Mozes’ paper contained virtually no mention of the recordings and the findings discovered on the investigative TV program “Hamakor” that closely followed Netanyahu associate Nir Hefetz, including embarrassing recordings of Sara Netanyahu. In the past, Yedioth would not have missed a single opportunity to present recordings of Sara Netanyahu or embarrassing findings from Netanyahu’s bureau. This time, there was silence. There was not a single follow-up article.

Netanyahu’s scandalous agreement with the ultra-Orthodox parties, which thwarted the attempt to introduce a core curriculum in the institutions of the Belz Hasidim, received anemic coverage in Yedioth, almost excluding Netanyahu himself. When Netanyahu made a series of problematic and unfeasible promises, including an impossible price freeze, Yedioth chose to present this phenomenon as affecting both sides equally, and displayed Netanyahu and Lapid alongside each other on the first page in connection with empty promises. Only when Netanyahu went too far and promised to freeze mortgages did Yedioth deign to discuss the issue, but even then without any mention on the front page.

Open gallery view Netanyahu campaigning at Hatikva market in southern Tel Aviv, last week. Credit: Moti Milrod

Meanwhile, Lapid’s side was repeatedly battered on the front page of Yedioth. During the home stretch, just in the past two weeks, on at least two occasions the main headline was devoted to a description of battles within the center-left bloc, even when there was no newsworthy content in the articles: “The center-left bloc is crumbling and divided” or “The left against Lapid – ‘he’s pushing us below the electoral threshold’”). On the other hand, the central event of the election, the recordings of Bezalel Smotrich in which he explicitly called his ally Netanyahu a liar, received very minor coverage on the front page – and disappeared immediately after.

One of the events that highlighted the bias took place only within the past two weeks, when the headline of Yedioth reported an end to Israel’s alleged attacks in Syria, “under the shadow of the contacts for an agreement with Lebanon.” Such a headline portrayed the Lapid government as weak and frightened. Several days later, it turned out that the airstrikes were continuing as usual.

The writer of the headline about Israel’s attacks in Syria was military correspondent Yossi Yehoshua, who is known in the inner circles of Yedioth as being very close to its publisher.

That same Yehoshua was responsible on Monday for the main headline: “A record number of terror attacks and people murdered since 2015.” The deterioration of the security situation has long been known, and the number of deaths rose to a that level over a month ago. Why did Yedioth remember to highlight this a day before the election? Of course, this headline benefited Netanyahu, and he hastened to share it on social media.

Open gallery view Arnon (Noni) Mozes in Jerusalem's district court, in September. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Mozes’ ability to send the ship off course is very sophisticated. But anyone who is very familiar with Yedioth and the media scene in Israel knows how to identify the Morse code that Mozes’ ship sends when it is deviating from its course. Sometimes this can even be found in small things: A political pundit who was very prominent in his opposition to Netanyahu suddenly changes his stripes and urges a national unity government with Netanyahu, or even uses social media to promote a Hebrew-language documentary that was designed entirely to attack the legal system for Netanyahu’s benefit. Yes, these two things also happened right under our noses..

It’s easy to see why Netanyahu and his PR machine, which in the past demonized Mozes and the entire media, is quieter than ever this time. Netanyahu did not attack Yedioth at all in this campaign.

Whatever the final outcome of the election when the last votes have been counted, we can easily assume that afterward, Mozes will try once again to etch in our awareness that Netanyahu is the winner. We can also assume that the attempts to promote a national unity government and to absolve Netanyahu will continue. These attempts, very suspiciously, have also been made recently by President Isaac Herzog, also closely associated with Mozes, at least in the past.

There were some who believed that the cases against Netanyahu and the publishers would lead to housecleaning in the Israeli media. That the journalists and the editors would unite and lead a battle against the continued corruption of the media. We were wrong. The Mozes method is here to stay.

Yedioth Ahronoth did not respond to a request for comment.