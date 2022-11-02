16-year-old Bedouin Accidentally Shot by Israeli Cop

An Israeli police officer shot and wounded a 16-year-old teen in the neck early Wednesday morning in the Bedouin town of Ar'arat an-Naqab in the Negev.

The teen, who has been identified as Issa al-Talakat, is reportedly in moderate to serious condition. The police said the officer fired while motorists drove wildly through the town and endangered police officers, accidentally shooting the teen, who was a bystander on the street. His life is not in danger, according to a source on the town's council.

The teen's cousin, Riad al-Talakat, accused the police officer of firing under circumstances in which lives had not been in danger. "This is the second [such] incident," the cousin added. "A year ago, police officers shot a young man from our extended family in the head. There had been a brawl. The police got involved to separate [the two sides], shot the guy and he spent months lying in rehabilitation."

The Justice Ministry’s police misconduct unit is investigating the incident.