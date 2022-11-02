Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

16-year-old Bedouin Accidentally Shot by Israeli Cop

Police say they were shooting at a motorist who was driving wildly and endangering officers' lives when they accidentally hit the teen, who was a bystander on the street

Nati Yefet
Nati Yefet
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A Bedouin town in southern Israel in September.
A Bedouin town in southern Israel in September.Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz
Nati Yefet
Nati Yefet

An Israeli police officer shot and wounded a 16-year-old teen in the neck early Wednesday morning in the Bedouin town of Ar'arat an-Naqab in the Negev.

The teen, who has been identified as Issa al-Talakat, is reportedly in moderate to serious condition. The police said the officer fired while motorists drove wildly through the town and endangered police officers, accidentally shooting the teen, who was a bystander on the street. His life is not in danger, according to a source on the town's council.

The teen's cousin, Riad al-Talakat, accused the police officer of firing under circumstances in which lives had not been in danger. "This is the second [such] incident," the cousin added. "A year ago, police officers shot a young man from our extended family in the head. There had been a brawl. The police got involved to separate [the two sides], shot the guy and he spent months lying in rehabilitation."

The Justice Ministry’s police misconduct unit is investigating the incident.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?