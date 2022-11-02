Palestinian Caught in Jaffa Planned Bnei Brak Synagogue Attack

A Palestinian who was apprehended in Jaffa in September carrying an automatic weapon and explosives, had planned to attack a Bnei Brak synagogue on orders of the Lion's Den militant group – according to an indictment against him at the Salem Military Court in the West Bank.

Muhammed Minawi, 20, from Nablus arrived in Jaffa around 14:35 on September 8 and was apprehended in Jaffa's Clock Tower Square by the Israeli Police Special Patrol unit who thought he seemed suspicious, after about 15 minutes. He has been accused of a series of crimes including attempted murder and arms trading.

According to the indictment, Minawi was motivated to act on the group's behalf after senior Lion's Den leader Ibrahim al-Nablusi was killed during clashes with Israeli security forces in August. Minawi's handler, Tamer Al-Kilani was reportedly killed in a motorcycle explosion last week, that the organization attributes to Israel.

Open gallery view People gather at the scene where Palestinian Lion's Den member Tamer Kilani was killed in an explosion, in Nablus. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafa Credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/רויטרס

The indictment says that Minawi was initially instructed to attack a synagogue in Bnei Brak but decided to act on his own initiative. He planned to reach a crowded place in Tel Aviv and shoot "as many Jews soldiers as possible." and "become a martyr". Prior to his departure, Minawi filmed himself wearing a white ribbon with the group' s emblem and proclaiming he was "a Lion's Den martyr.