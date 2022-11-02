Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Palestinian Caught in Jaffa Planned Bnei Brak Synagogue Attack

According to the indictment, the Palestinian gunman caught in Jaffa in September, received explosives and arms from the Lion's Den terrorist group

Josh Breiner
Hagar Shezaf
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The spot in Jaffa where the Palestinian suspect was apprehended in September
The spot in Jaffa where the Palestinian suspect was apprehended in SeptemberCredit: Tomer Appelbaum
Josh Breiner
Hagar Shezaf

A Palestinian who was apprehended in Jaffa in September carrying an automatic weapon and explosives, had planned to attack a Bnei Brak synagogue on orders of the Lion's Den militant group – according to an indictment against him at the Salem Military Court in the West Bank.

Muhammed Minawi, 20, from Nablus arrived in Jaffa around 14:35 on September 8 and was apprehended in Jaffa's Clock Tower Square by the Israeli Police Special Patrol unit who thought he seemed suspicious, after about 15 minutes. He has been accused of a series of crimes including attempted murder and arms trading.

According to the indictment, Minawi was motivated to act on the group's behalf after senior Lion's Den leader Ibrahim al-Nablusi was killed during clashes with Israeli security forces in August. Minawi's handler, Tamer Al-Kilani was reportedly killed in a motorcycle explosion last week, that the organization attributes to Israel.

People gather at the scene where Palestinian Lion's Den member Tamer Kilani was killed in an explosion, in Nablus. REUTERS/Raneen SawafaCredit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/רויטרס

The indictment says that Minawi was initially instructed to attack a synagogue in Bnei Brak but decided to act on his own initiative. He planned to reach a crowded place in Tel Aviv and shoot "as many Jews soldiers as possible." and "become a martyr". Prior to his departure, Minawi filmed himself wearing a white ribbon with the group' s emblem and proclaiming he was "a Lion's Den martyr.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?