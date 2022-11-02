Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Soldier Seriously Wounded in Car-ramming Attack in West Bank

The wounded 20-year-old soldier was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious condition ■ Israeli military says assailant was shot dead

הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf
The scene of the attack on Wednesday morning.
The scene of the attack on Wednesday morning.Credit: Magen David Adom
Hagar Shezaf

A 20-year-old Israeli military officer was seriously wounded in a suspected car-ramming attack by a Palestinian at the Maccabim checkpoint in the West Bank on Wednesday.

The driver reportedly exited the vehicle after the ramming and attempted to attack the officer with an axe. The officer then shot and killed the assailant, according to the Israeli military.

Police intelligence officer Alon Kalfon recounted the scene, saying that the vehicle made a sharp turn to the right and ran into an IDF officer who was standing at the checkpoint. "The officer, while under the car, noticed that the assailant was holding an axe while running towards him, and shot him." Kalfon added.

The wounded man was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in serious condition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of the assailant, identified as 54-year-old Habes Abdul-Hafeez Rayyan, a resident of the village of Beit Duqqo, and father of security prisoner Qusai Rayyan, according to the Palestinian prisoners' club.

Responding to the attack, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Israel's "security forces are active and prepared for any attempt to harm Israeli citizens." He added "We will continue to conduct military activity to thwart terrorism."

He also wished "a speedy recovery to the IDF officer who bravely fought the terrorist" and "sav[ed] human lives."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also wished a complete recovery to the officer.

