Israeli Court Rules Trumpeldor Letter Can Stay in Private Hands

A rare letter written by Joseph Trumpeldor will remain in private hands rather than being returned to the Jabotinsky Institute in Tel Aviv, where it was originally displayed.

In its ruling, the Jerusalem District Court criticized the government for attempting to “nationalize” the letter, and ruled that “without clear legal authority,” private property cannot be seized and transferred to public ownership, even if the property is a cultural asset representing the country’s past.

The letter was written five years before the Zionist leader made the famous assertion that “it’s good to die for our country. Trumpeldor, the one-armed national hero from Tel Hai, sent the letter in 1915 to the father of a soldier who served under him in the British military’s Zion Mule Corps (later known as the Jewish Legion) during World War I, and was killed in the Gallipoli campaign, the Allied attempt to invade the Ottoman Empire’s center of power.

The father of the slain soldier asked Trumpeldor for help in retrieving his son’s tefillin (phylacteries). Trumpeldor replied to him in Hebrew in the handwritten letter and consoled him: “I understand the great pain in your heart, but know that your son fell as a hero for the Jewish people and for the Land of Israel.” He signed with his name and rank: “Captain Trumpeldor.”

Five years later, in 1920, as he lay dying in the battle of Tel Hai, Trumpeldor said – according to witnesses – said his famous quote and entered the history books. The letter is unique in two ways: both because it was written in Hebrew, and because of its content.

The letter was offered for sale in 2019 at the King David Auction House in Jerusalem. The seller, a private individual, claimed through his attorneys, Tomer Raif and Sharon Pialkov, that he had purchased it legally for $600 from a private collector in the United States. Later, he offered it for sale at an opening bid of $100,000.

After learning of the sale, the Jabotinsky Institute turned to the court and claimed that the seal on the letter proved that it previously belonged to a museum and was probably stolen from it. The institute’s employees claimed that upon examination, it turned out that the letter was sent to the institute’s archive by Trumpeldor’s fiancée decades ago. Then-Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit intervened, stating that in addition to the suspicion that the letter was stolen from a public archive, and therefore was not private property, it could not be traded privately due to its contents.

Mendelblit added that the letter “constitutes a cultural asset in the form of a historic document related to the national revival of the Jewish people in their homeland. … both the contents of the document and the identity of its writer are closely related to the national collective, Zionist and Israeli identity.”

In its decision last week, the court rejected the opinion of the Jabotinsky Institute and Mendelblit. “This is a single letter, very short, sent to a private individual,” wrote Judge Hagit Mack-Kalmanovitch. She also commended the owner of the letter for the fact that thanks to his interest and his research, the letter became a subject of public and media attention.

“It was the respondent who ‘polished’ the document he had, and he was the one who turned it from an unpolished stone into a diamond,” wrote the judge, who criticized the Jabotinsky Institute. She stated that the institute “was not aware of the letter and failed to give it a formal definition or status,” and likely sold it in order to finance its ongoing activity.

Mack-Kalmanovitz also criticized the government, and wrote – in reference to Mendelblit’s statements – that a balance must be found between, one the one hand, the need to protect cultural assets by transferring them to government ownership, and on the other, defending the assets and property of the individual.

“The debate over the issue of cultural property uses amorphous terms about interests and cultural assets,” she wrote. “But in order to revoke the respondent’s private assets, which came into his hands legally, general, public or national interests are insufficient. This is in effect an act of ‘nationalization’ of private property and a transfer of it to public ownership. Such an act cannot be done without clear legal authority. There is no doubt concerning the obligation and the moral right of a nation to protect its cultural assets, documents that reflect and represent its past. But in order to violate a person’s right, legal authority is required.”

The judge also referred to previous rulings on similar cases, in which it was decided that major cultural and national assets would be confiscated from private ownership and transferred to the government. This occurred in the case of the estate of writer Franz Kafka, drafts of the Declaration of Independence and the archives of the Austrian Jewish community.

However, she said, the present case was different because it concerned a single letter, in which the statement implied within – an early version of the idea of “it’s good to die for our country,” – “was not unique to Trumpeldor,” but reflected the opinion of many generations of Jews, who shared the ethos of giving up their lives for the sake of the Jewish people and the Land of Israel.