Will Israel's Shifting Demographics Keep It Right-wing Forever?
Young Haredim see the far right as the only alternative to their community’s old parties, while demographic forecasts predict the share of Haredim rising dramatically in the coming decades
Based on some pre-election opinion polls, 19 percent of voters who identified as ultra-Orthodox were planning to vote for the Religious Zionism party, headed by Bezalel Smotrich and his counterpart – whom they find even more attractive – Itamar Ben-Gvir.
