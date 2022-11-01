The Lebanese Negotiator, His Singing Wife & Her Love for Hezbollah

In July, when negotiations on the offshore natural gas agreement between Israel and Lebanon were at their height, and were also on the verge of collapse, a music festival was taking place in the Northern Israeli Arab city of Arabeh.

Among the loud songs played at the festival — a joint project between the local municipality, Israel’s national lottery, and the Culture Ministry, headed by Minister Chili Tropper — was one by the well-known Lebanese singer Julia Boutros, the words of which have alarmed the Israeli establishment.

One of the verses goes like this: “Your glory was tainted with humiliation and defeat, when the south stood up to resist. The history of the resistance is not very old. ‘Land of the battles,’ is how our country will be written about.”

“How can the government of Israel fund a project in which cries in support of Hezbollah are being voiced?” the self-righteous cried out.

Open gallery view Lebanese singer Julia Boutros performs on the stage at Platea Theater in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2014. Credit: Ratib Al Safadi / Anadolu Agency

Tropper’s bureau hurried to renounce any responsibility for the concert, and clarified that the minister was not responsible for its contents. “We regret that the authority in question chose to stage, with this budget, a concert with the songs of a Hezbollah supporter who has in the past expressed harsh statements against the State of Israel,” it said. “The minister has directed ministry officials to consider tools to prevent such incidents in the future.”

The national lottery expressed its shock over the incident as well, and stressed, “We will not under any means accept a situation in which [our] support, the primary objective of which is to make culture experiences accessible to all residents of Israel, would turn into an event in which our enemies are extolled.”

What apparently eluded the eyes and ears of these shocked organizations is the fact that Boutros is the wife and mother of the children of Elias Bou Saab, the deputy speaker of the parliament of Lebanon and the individual who navigated the negotiations on the natural gas agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Thus, at the same time as Boutros’ passionate voice was issuing forth from the speakers at the Arabeh festival, her husband was exchanging drafts of the agreement with the American emissary Amos Hochstein.

Hochstein, and the American administration in general, were unperturbed by the fact that the agreement was signed with a Lebanese government that is controlled by Hezbollah, and whose policies are dictated by that organization. But for the songs of a Lebanese singer that express support for Hezbollah being played in an Arab Israeli city? That was going way too far. Perhaps Israel should have stipulated its negotiations with Lebanon on Bou Saab first getting a divorce from his wife.

Open gallery view Lebanon's deputy parliament speaker and negotiator Elias Bou Saab, right, handing the latest draft of a US-mediated proposal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime border with Israel to the Lebanese President Michel Aoun. Credit: AFP PHOTO / HO / DALATI AND NOHR

Bou Saab, born in 1967, has served as education minister and defense minister in Lebanese cabinets, and made a small fortune from his educational work in Dubai, where he established a branch of the American University, with assistance from a foundation founded by former President Bill Clinton in 2005, the object of which is to promote economic and educational development in developing countries.

Along with his tenure as deputy speaker of the Lebanese parliament and as political adviser to outgoing President Michel Aoun, Bou Saab is also vice president of the American University and is considered one of Lebanon’s most skillful experts in conducting negotiations, and a man with close ties to all of the ideological and religious movements in Lebanon, including Hezbollah and its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

He does not belong, however, to Lebanon’s moneyed elite, even though his private fortune is estimated at $3-5 million. Still, in the wake of the signing of the natural-gas agreements, he is expected to fill sensitive and complicated political mediation roles in the to-date failed attempt to put together a consensual government In Lebanon, as well as in the selection of a new president after Michel Aoun ended his legal term on Monday.

Open gallery view A UN boat and Lebanese navy boat neaar the maritime border with Israel. Credit: Rami Shllush

Without a consensual government, the natural gas agreement will be nothing but a document displayed in a Lebanese show window. The French energy company Total, and its partners in the consortium that owns the franchise to develop Lebanon’s offshore natural gas fields, would be able to begin searching for natural gas and oil, but any decision that would necessitate the involvement of Lebanon’s government, such as the manner in which the royalties are exploited, the use of gas as a guarantee against loans for which the government would apply, reconstruction of the infrastructure needed to ship the gas and sell it throughout the country and abroad – all of the above would be likely to be stuck until a government is formed.

President Aoun threatened that if Prime Minister Najib Mikati is unable to put together a consensual government before Aoun’s term in office ended, he would not hesitate to order the dispersal of the government. According to the constitution, it is the cabinet that is authorized to fill the role of president once his term ends, and in the absence of an elected president.

However, Aoun has made it clear in the past few weeks that he does not intend on transferring his authorities to a temporary government. Over the weekend, he told reporters that there was no possibility of a government being formed by the end of his term, and what’s more, the prime minister left for Algeria on Sunday to take part in the Arab Summit conference there. Although the possibility does exist to extend Aoun’s term, such a move would require special legislation, and given a situation in which the Lebanese parliament is itself roiled by internal power struggles that are weakening its ranks, it is doubtful whether any such decision could be reached in the time frame that is dictated by the constitution.

The catch is that the president is elected by the parliament, and it is the president who is authorized to approve the make-up of the government. In the absence of parliamentary approval, there is no president, and without a president there is no government.

Threatening this political jumble at present is the Lebanese public, which is at the end of its rope and has been mired for many long months in a situation in which it no longer has anything to lose. A violent protest movement is the scenario about which the Lebanese and others around the world are highly concerned. Nasrallah described the agreement as “an immense victory for Lebanon,” making sure to note that “it is we who will decide how it is implemented” while committing his group to adhere to an agreement. Nevertheless, in order for him and his organization to be able to benefit from the fruits of the agreement, he will need a Lebanese government.