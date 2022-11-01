Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israeli Arab Arrested on Suspicion of Kidnapping Attempt in Northern City

Police suspect that the crime may have been nationalistically motivated, and transferred the case to the Shin Bet security service

Adi Hashmonai
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
File photo: The Old City of Tiberius.
File photo: The Old City of Tiberius.Credit: Gil Eliyahu
Adi Hashmonai

A resident of a northern Arab Israeli town was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempting to kidnap a woman in Tiberius, police said in a statement.

A woman in her 20s reported that an unfamiliar man tried to force her into his car in the northern city, the police statement said.

After searching nearby streets, officers arrested a 51-year-old man from Yafa an-Naseriyye, in the lower Galilee, and took him in for questioning.

Police suspect that the kidnapping attempt may have been nationalistically motivated, and the case was transferred to the Shin Bet security service.

Deputy Chief Yigal Ben-Lulu of the police's Tiberius station said that police are investigating possibilities of connections to criminal and terror elements.

"It is important to note that forces brought the arrest in a very short time, which is important, it is an election day, it is important to give security to the citizens," he added.

An Israeli court granted the police a gag order on their investigation, preventing any publication of further details until the end of the month.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?