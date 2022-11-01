Israeli Arab Arrested on Suspicion of Kidnapping Attempt in Northern City

A resident of a northern Arab Israeli town was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempting to kidnap a woman in Tiberius, police said in a statement.

A woman in her 20s reported that an unfamiliar man tried to force her into his car in the northern city, the police statement said.

After searching nearby streets, officers arrested a 51-year-old man from Yafa an-Naseriyye, in the lower Galilee, and took him in for questioning.

Police suspect that the kidnapping attempt may have been nationalistically motivated, and the case was transferred to the Shin Bet security service.

Deputy Chief Yigal Ben-Lulu of the police's Tiberius station said that police are investigating possibilities of connections to criminal and terror elements.

"It is important to note that forces brought the arrest in a very short time, which is important, it is an election day, it is important to give security to the citizens," he added.

An Israeli court granted the police a gag order on their investigation, preventing any publication of further details until the end of the month.