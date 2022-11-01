The Israeli Distortion of Edward Said

Every fall, with the beginning of the academic school year, students in a variety of courses in the humanities and social sciences will be exposed for the first time to the ideas propounded by Columbia professor Edward Said, the Palestinian-American scholar of comparative literature.

In recent years, the Israeli iteration of the alt-right, under the influence of American conservatism and Trumpism, has pointed to Said as the most important thinker of the Israeli left in the academic realm and among human rights groups. The argument is that Said is largely responsible for the fact that the Israeli left is in thrall to political correctness, identity politics, postmodernism and moral relativism.

Said’s detractors characterize his ideas as an unfair accusation of the “West” of a sweeping use of stereotypes and generalizations while exhibiting cultural condescension over the “Orient.” According to these right-wing scholars, Said claimed that depictions of the “Orient” justified colonialism, which in turn served as an excuse for everything that’s wrong with the Middle East.

Among conservatives, Said is said to have been responsible for the taboo regarding telling the truth about “radical Islam,” and even for the tendency to avoid calling it an adversary that Western countries have to contend with.

Said may have had a significant impact on the sensitivity of the Israeli and global left to offensive and exclusionary language and expressions. However, the late scholar was not a prophet of wokeness or the father of “social justice warriors” that the right makes him out to be. Thus, for example, he never claimed that a “Western” researcher cannot comment on or criticize the “Orient.”

Said in fact denied the ability of these categories of “West” and “East” to provide satisfactory explanations for social research. Instead, he called on researchers to employ a universal set of analytical tools. According to him, more important than the content of stereotypes relating to the “Orient” that were created as part of the discourse on Orientalism was his basic assumption that Arab-Muslim society has a unified (or uniform) and immutable essence that can be deciphered only by the cognoscenti.

The distortion of Said’s ideas stems, among other reasons, from their complexity, from his rich vocabulary, but above all from the fact that even academics who respect him often simplify his insights, turning them into banal slogans against generalizations, stereotypes and prejudice. Another contribution to misunderstanding him comes from political movements in the contemporary Middle East that tend to characterize their policies as striving to return Islam or the Arab nation to its glory days.

In Israel, Said’s ideas have been distorted by his admirers, yet the most prominent example of an avid proponent of applying Said’s writing actually comes from the right. Avishai Ben-Haim, a journalist and commentator on Israel’s Channel 13, references Said admiringly when presenting his “first and second Israel” idea. According to Ben-Haim’s all-encompassing framework, Israeli history is all but a struggle between the “first” and “second” Israels.

The first is essentially Ashkenazi (Western), secular, elitist and oppressive. The second Israel is more Mizrahi (Oriental), observant, popular, and victimized. Instead of the deep state, the villain out to suppress the second Israel is the hegemonic first Israel. The latter, via its control of the judicial systems and the media, has conspired to undermine Benjamin Netanyahu’s governments. Netanyahu himself, an Ivy League-educated millionaire, is of course not an organic part of the second Israel, but it has chosen him as its bulwark against the hegemonic first Israel.

It should be noted that Ben-Haim is not the first to use Said’s insights regarding the conceptualization of the “Orient” by the “West” as useful in explaining the economic, social, cultural and political chasm and hierarchy between Mizrahim and Ashkenazim in Israeli society. However, in contrast to Ben-Haim, who celebrates a Mizrahi Israeli essence that is all “sweetness” and “moderation,” Said actually saw the division into East and West as a political construct.

Said’s criticism, even in its most nuanced forms, is not always detectable in Israeli discourse on Arab and Muslim societies. Military analysts and commentators on Arab affairs still tend to explain phenomena in Middle Eastern societies by using concepts such as “Islam,” whether Sunni or Shiite, “traditions of the prophet Mohammed,” “Sharia law,” “tribal mentality,” “desert culture,” “honor” and so on.

Such explanations, according to Said, are nonsensical. This doesn’t mean that he denied the cultural differences between human societies. But along with those differences, he implored his readers to take into account that cultural values were also created under changing historical circumstances. While ideologies and ideologues might reference ancient texts and mythological occurrences, it is always adapted to fit the needs of a given historical moment.

It’s not always easy to delineate the boundary between valid insights regarding Middle Eastern societies and conceptualization of the Orient as an exotic domain that invited the enlightened West to tame it through the knowledge held by the “Orientalist” (Mizrahan in Hebrew). Representing the Middle East and its culture by means of its folklore such as the tradition of hospitality, culinary elements and music in a Persian scale, is not necessarily an act of political oppression. Expressing concern over negative phenomena such as violent patriarchy, blood feuds and a hatred of the LGBTQ community does not mean ignoring the circumstances in which these emerged.

Most of us immediately understand how ridiculous it is to interpret the actions of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by analyzing the Shi’ite medieval principle of taqiyya (prudence, or denial of religious belief or practice). This would be tantamount to an attempt to understand the guarantee by Arye Dery that Benjamin Netanyahu would indeed go through with the prime-ministerial rotation agreement with Benny Gantz as a direct continuation of the deception played by Jacob pretending to be Esau. Dery is no less “Oriental” than Hassan Nasrallah, and no less observant, but he is a known player in our political world, and his opportunism is not associated with ancient traditions.

Said’s legacy relates to the Israeli arena in another way. He was, after all, a Palestinian nationalist who often would speak out against Israel’s policies and Zionism, having called the Oslo Accords a total submission to Israel, a the Palestinian Versailles. Said was among the first in the Palestinian movement to abandon the two-state solution and called to a binational state, which is now interpreted, of course, as a radical anti-Zionist vision, but in fact embodies a recognition of the Jewish people’s right to self-determination in the Land of Israel.

What makes one truly wonder is why Ben-Haim would embrace the late scholar with such glee, when explaining power relations between Mizrahi and Ashkenazi Jews, but completely ignoring what Said wrote about the power relations between the Jews and the Arabs, Israelis and Palestinians.

In sum, Said was not the post-modern radical depicted by the Israeli right, but he offered an important lesson one must be careful not to distort: Arabs are human beings.

Arnon Degani is a fellow at the Hebrew University’s department of Middle Eastern studies and the Hartman Institute of Contemporary Jewry and is a research fellow in the Molad Institute. Noy Nahum is a graduate student at the Hebrew University and a Mosse fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.