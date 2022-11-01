Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

68-year-old Israeli Woman Stabbed to Death, Husband Prime Suspect

The woman and her husband, 70, reside in the coastal Israeli city of Herzliya and were reportedly at odds over their plans to split and their financial holdings

הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Scene of the murder in Herzliya, today.
Scene of the murder in Herzliya, today.Credit: itai ron
הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf

A 68-year-old woman from the city of Herzliya was stabbed to death on Tuesday in her home. The prime suspect is her 70-year-old husband, who was arrested.

Her 32-year-old daughter was later arrested for obstructing the investigation proceedings and conspiracy to commit a crime, though her level of involvement remains unknown.

The husband, according to the police, had no criminal record, but the two were reportedly at odds over their plans to split and their financial holdings.

Israel Women's Network Executive Director Einat Fischer said "Another horrendous murder of a woman in Israel. 20 women have been murdered in Israel since the beginning of the year. Violence against women has become an epidemic. On this day, when we all go out to vote, we call for putting violence against women at the top of the state's priorities and to act in order to eradicate the phenomenon. It is possible to prevent the next murder."

Last month, a 60-year-old woman was shot dead in the town of Lakiya in the Negev. Police suspect the shooters were aiming for either the woman’s husband or son, as part of a local tribal dispute. A 25-year-old young man was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

Ten days before, a woman in her fifties was stabbed to death in her home in the village of Abu Snan in the Galilee region. Her son, 25, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?