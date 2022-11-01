68-year-old Israeli Woman Stabbed to Death, Husband Prime Suspect

A 68-year-old woman from the city of Herzliya was stabbed to death on Tuesday in her home. The prime suspect is her 70-year-old husband, who was arrested.

Her 32-year-old daughter was later arrested for obstructing the investigation proceedings and conspiracy to commit a crime, though her level of involvement remains unknown.

The husband, according to the police, had no criminal record, but the two were reportedly at odds over their plans to split and their financial holdings.

Israel Women's Network Executive Director Einat Fischer said "Another horrendous murder of a woman in Israel. 20 women have been murdered in Israel since the beginning of the year. Violence against women has become an epidemic. On this day, when we all go out to vote, we call for putting violence against women at the top of the state's priorities and to act in order to eradicate the phenomenon. It is possible to prevent the next murder."

Last month, a 60-year-old woman was shot dead in the town of Lakiya in the Negev. Police suspect the shooters were aiming for either the woman’s husband or son, as part of a local tribal dispute. A 25-year-old young man was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

Ten days before, a woman in her fifties was stabbed to death in her home in the village of Abu Snan in the Galilee region. Her son, 25, was arrested on suspicion of murder.