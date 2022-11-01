It's Britney, Beach: What Went on at Israel's World Sailing Championship

The beach at Kibbutz Sdot Yam took on a festive air. The community, which could be labeled Israel’s sailing capital, hosted the Olympic-class 470 World Championships last week, one of the main events in the sailing world. Flags from different countries were flying over the kibbutz’s sailing club, and songs by Katy Perry and Britney Spears welcomed sailors and guests who came Friday to the last day of sailing in the gold fleet competition.

“We have a chance of getting to the medals stage,” said Noam Homri, a teammate of Gil Cohen, on the morning of the competition, as the two were preparing for the two races that would determine if they were to be among the leading 10 teams in the competition. It appears that sailors in the Mixed 470 class still need to get used to the change introduced last year, when it was decided that starting in 2024, each participating country would send one mixed pair to the Olympic Games, instead of one pair of male and one pair of female competitors.

Open gallery view German sailor Luise Wanser delivers the news of her win to her family. Credit: Rami Shllush

A few familiar faces were walking around, this time in civvies. Noya Bar-Am, who reached 11th place in the Tokyo Olympics, together with her partner Shahar Tibi, says hello to her friends in the sport she’s retired from, at least for now. “There are difficult moments and moments of fun,” she shares, adding “never say never” when asked about the chances that she would return to competing in the future. A sailor who has returned recently after a break is Noa Lasry, who with Nitai Hasson had just lost their chance of proceeding to the medals stage a day earlier. They look much more relaxed, something which will find its expression later that day, at sea.

Open gallery view Sailboats at the championship at Kbbutz Sdot Yam. Credit: Rami Shllush

“There is an atmosphere of a summer camp as well as a more serious one,” says Maya, a coach at the Sdot Yam sailing club who is responsible for registering and tracking communications equipment handed out to the crews. “We provide a lot of food,” she says, pointing to packages of dates and nuts that come with the equipment. “We are also trying to imbue the competition with an Israeli atmosphere, but things are super-professional here. We see people who have devoted years of their lives to getting to where they are now. It’s really moving to see the ones who finally succeed.”

The ones not yet experiencing success, mainly because this is a sport in which competitors begin to peak in their 30s, are the young Australian team of Sophie Jackson and Angus Higgins. “This is our first competition, and we’re learning a lot,” says Higgins, 20. He admits that the competition is quite difficult for them, which explains their current 50th ranking. “There are sailors here we used to watch on television and on YouTube, and now we’re competing against them, so it’s a bit surreal,” he adds. He also sees the positive side of participating in such competitions, which are on the other side of the world for him. “Where I come from, not many people can say they’ve been to Israel.”

Open gallery view Australia's Nia Jerwood and Conor Nicholas carry their sailboat at the 470 Worlds at Sdot Yam, Israel, last week. Credit: Rami Shllush

Alongside the competing boats is a host of auxiliary boats and communications vessels, sailing around the competitors. “Unlike in soccer, here you have to wait 20 minutes to know if luck is on your side,” says Gilad Gilboa, piloting one of the communications boats, in reference to the choices sailors have to make in choosing one route over another, depending on wind directions and the sea. “This sport is not the world of TikTok.” Even though the age of these competitors makes them part of the TikTok generation, Lasry and Hasson take off wonderfully in the first heat, at least that’s the way it seems at first.

“You have to measure the wind all the time,” says Gilboa, who volunteers as the executive director of the nonprofit organization that runs the sailing club. “The competition’s director is in charge of everything, and can change the route accordingly, all done through communicating by flags.” Gilboa’s analysis is that Lasry and Hasson need a strong wind in order to express their abilities optimally. “There is also the issue of not being under pressure; they’ve already lost their chance at getting to the medals stage, so they can take some risks.”

Lasry and Hasson, who were in the leading group after launching, only to quickly disappear on the horizon, suddenly appear in front of the first orange buoy. As if from nowhere, they are suddenly overtaken by the leading pair at that point, Germans Luise Wanser and Phillip Autenrieth. Beyond the gate they must pass through after the first buoy, they get a message that a new green buoy has been thrown into the water, indicating a change in route.

Open gallery view Credit: Rami Shllush

Open gallery view Flags of various nations fly on the waters of Sdot Yam. Credit: Rami Shllush

Even after many detailed explanations about wind directions, currents and waves, it’s hard to fully understand what is going on in the water. From an auxiliary vessel, directions aren’t always clear and reality isn’t always what it seems like. What is clear is that the German team is speeding ahead to the finish line, winning the first race. Lasry and Hasson come in fourth, after two Japanese teams pass them just before the end.

During the second race, the time spent on a boat begins to have an effect. It’s hard to completely understand the difficulty in this sport until one sits in a boat for over two hours without engaging in any physical activity. “The sea dehydrates you,” says Gilboa, with evening winds starting to blow. The cold, the dryness, the yellow sun still lingering in the sky cause fatigue, even if all you’re doing is staring at the horizon.

Open gallery view The French team at 470 Worlds, last week. Credit: Rami Shllush

Open gallery view Hasson's and Lasry's sailboats in action. Credit: Rami Shllush

But the yellow that dominating the day belonged to Wanser and Autenrieth, who donned the yellow shirts awarded to winners in this race. Their victory in the first race and 12th place in the second gave them a 22-point lead over the second-ranking team. This means they’ve won the world championship even before the medals race scheduled for Saturday.

When the two reached the beach, Wanser was beside herself with joy. While Autenrieth maintained a serious face, emphasizing that they still have to compete in the medals race (even though even a disqualification there would not deprive them of the gold medal), his partner walked around the club with a smile on her face, drinking red wine at an improvised tasting stand, talking by video with her family overseas.

Open gallery view The German Luise Wanser and Phillip Autenrieth. Credit: Rami Shllush

For many minutes, Wanser sat on one of the rocks on the beach, holding her phone and telling her mother the good news. Undoubtedly, this was a moment of pure athletic joy.

“I always wanted to win, but winning before the competition is over?” notes Wanser with amazement, the wine glass still in hand. “I must thank my teammate Phillip, since last year, when I returned from Tokyo, I was wiped out. I wanted to stop sailing and start studying. But Phillip told me he would do everything and take care of everything, and that I’d only have to sail. He really took care of everything, the boat, the flights, the training camps. That gave me a lot of peace.”

Open gallery view Starting from 2024, each country will send one duo associated with the Olympics. Credit: Rami Shllush

In addition to becoming world champions, Wanser’s last week in Israel was very pleasant. “I always wanted to visit Israel, but it was always too expensive. Now, our union paid for it, so I came,” she says with a smile. “I loved Israel from the first moment. Everyone was welcoming and very nice. People here are amazing.”

While waiting patiently to congratulate Wanser on her win, Lasry walks around with a bittersweet feeling. On one hand, today’s sailings improved her and Hasson’s final standings, ranking them 18th overall. On the other hand, she shares with a smile the sense of erring in the decisions they made on their second sailing. Cohen and Homri have also reached the end of the road in this competition, with two bad runs landing them in the 25th slot.

Even though the situation of the Israeli sailors is not glittering, Israel’s sailing world can find consolation in the fact that Paris Games are still more than a year and a half away. Until then, a fierce and tight race will be held between the two Israeli teams for the lone ticket to the Olympics. At those Games, all eyes will be on Wanser and Autenriech.