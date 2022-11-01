Haaretz - back to home page
It's Britney, Beach: What Went on at Israel's World Sailing Championship

Against a backdrop of flags from different countries and the songs of Britney Spears, Kibbutz Sdot Yam just hosted one of the sailing world’s key events

Sailboats at the championship at Kbbutz Sdot Yam, last week.
Sailboats at the championship at Kbbutz Sdot Yam, last week.Credit: Rami Shllush
Ido Rakovsky
Ido Rakovsky
German sailor Luise Wanser delivers the news of her win to her family.Credit: Rami Shllush
Sailboats at the championship at Kbbutz Sdot Yam.Credit: Rami Shllush
Australia's Nia Jerwood and Conor Nicholas carry their sailboat at the 470 Worlds at Sdot Yam, Israel, last week.Credit: Rami Shllush
Credit: Rami Shllush
Flags of various nations fly on the waters of Sdot Yam.Credit: Rami Shllush
The French team at 470 Worlds, last week.Credit: Rami Shllush
Hasson's and Lasry's sailboats in action.Credit: Rami Shllush
The German Luise Wanser and Phillip Autenrieth.Credit: Rami Shllush
Starting from 2024, each country will send one duo associated with the Olympics.Credit: Rami Shllush

