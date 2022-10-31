Settlers fired shots into Palestinians' homes and threw stones at their cars Sunday night in Hebron, local residents said the day after a Palestinian shot dead an Israeli in the West Bank settlement.

On Saturday night, 49-year-old Ronen Hanania was killed by Mohammed Kamel al-Jabari, who wounded three others including Hanania's 19-year-old son and paramedic Ofer Ohana, who is in serious condition.

On Sunday, local Palestinians said settlers shot into homes in areas including the neighborhood where the Jabari family lives.

Arij al-Jabari, who lives next door to the so-called Peace House in Hebron, which is owned by settlers, told Haaretz that at around 10:30 P.M. after the attack, some 30 settlers appeared outside her home, some with clubs and most with guns.

“Every time there’s an attack there’s a night of terror here. The settlers use this as an opportunity to attack us,” she said, adding that she went up to her roof to film the approaching settlers, when suddenly four of them opened fire.

Open gallery view "I’m pregnant and was scared out of my mind," a local woman said. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“We lay down on the floor. Then they began to walk around and throw rocks at cars. They broke the windows of 10 cars and continued to the neighborhood up the hill,” she said, adding that the settlers roamed the area until 3 A.M.

In a house next door there were bullet holes in the ceiling of a room where a mother and her three children sleep. Part of the window was smashed, apparently by a stone or bullet.

“I was sleeping and suddenly glass hit my face,” the mother said. “My little girl was sleeping here on the floor and she got covered by glass. I’m pregnant and was scared out of my mind. My legs were shaking.”

Hanania was killed Saturday night in a Palestinian neighborhood between two checkpoints. One of them was closed until May, when Israeli defense officials opened it to make life easier for the local people – and no soldiers were posted there.

Open gallery view Palestinians walking through the checkpoint on Sunday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The head of the Kiryat Arba municipality, Eliyahu Libman, said that the settlement had warned against opening the checkpoint. In a letter to the defense minister in May, the municipality said Palestinian gunmen could reach the area from anywhere in Hebron, a risk to drivers and their passengers.

On Saturday night, Jabari drove through this checkpoint on his way to launching his attack; he shot at Israelis who were outside a store near the checkpoint, footage showed. Jabari's car was then rammed by the truck of the security coordinator of Kiryat Arba, a neighboring settlement. The assailant was then shot dead by an off-duty military officer after the security coordinator ran him over.

On Monday, the checkpoint was closed to cars once again, with a soldier posted there. Some Kiryat Arba residents shop for groceries in this part of Hebron, or take their cars to one of the local repair garages.

Settlers in the area are free to pass between Hebron and Kiryat Arba without hindrance, and Jewish homes abut the site of the attack.

Open gallery view The grocery store in Hebron where 49-year-old Ronen Hanania was shot dead. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Yisrael Lior, a paramedic with the Magen David Adom ambulance service, arrived at the scene with Ohana. A day later, his voice trembling, Lior said that he and Ohana noticed Hanania sitting in his car’s driver’s seat with a head wound. Ohana then shouted that he had been shot.

Jabari is believed to have been killed 15 minutes after he launched his attack, during which he shot Hanania and his son Daniel as they left a Palestinian grocery store. Jabari then drove through the checkpoint, returned on foot, and shot Ohana, before being killed.

On Sunday, the grocery was closed, with blood stains and car-window shards still strewn on the floor at the entrance.

A relative said Jabari was suffering from colon cancer, an illness that also damaged one of his corneas. She said that he was a father of three and that his brother works for the Palestinian security forces. At this point, Israeli officials believe that Jabari acted alone.

Several members of the Jabari family have links with Hamas; Mohammed al-Jabari's brother was released as part of the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner swap and was exiled to Gaza. Some family members know Ohana well.

On Sunday, a Palestinian family sitting on their front stoop near the scene of the attack feared that the checkpoint would now be closed for good. “It would affect us greatly,” the father said. “We're part of Hebron, and if they close the checkpoint we’ll be cut off again.”