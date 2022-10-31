Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Army Reinstates Official Who Helped Settlers Tear-gas Palestinians

Security coordinator caught on camera for allegedly helping Israeli settlers throw tear gas at Palestinians during clashes earlier this month was suspended by the army, but is now back at his post

Hagar Shezaf
In this image made from video, a settler, right, speaks with an Israeli security guard near Burin, West Bank earlier this October.Credit: AP
Hagar Shezaf

The Israeli army said on Sunday that the security coordinator of a West Bank settlement who was suspended from his position after participating in clashes between settlers and Palestinians has been reinstated.

Video footage of clashes near the village of Burin – which happened earlier this month – showed a security coordinator wearing an IDF uniform handing a settler a tear gas grenade. The settler then throws another grenade in a direction that the coordinator points at, even though security coordinators are not allowed to use tear gas grenades.

The security coordinator of the Har Bracha settlement was also questioned, the army said.

The army's announcement stated that the coordinator's actions constituted "an exception to what is expected of a qualified security official," and added that he will be probed by the brigade commander and suspended until the end of the probe.

In November of last year, the then-head of the West Bank settlement of Anatot shot dead a sheep of a Palestinian shepherd who approached the settlement fence.

The police suspended him from his post and confiscated his weapon following the shooting. The incident raised a series of questions concerning the role of the security officials in the settlements and their responsibility in the West Bank, as they are employed by the councils of the settlements but at the same time are professionally subordinate to the army and the security forces.

