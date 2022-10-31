Israel Set to Ease Entry for Great-grandchildren of Jews Fleeing Russian Conscription

Israel is planning to ease the entry process into the country for Russians with Jewish ancestors who would not normally be eligible to make Aliyah, following last month's mass mobilization campaign in Russia which prompted many Russians to look for ways to flee their country.

At a cabinet meeting earlier in October, representatives of the Interior, Justice and Finance ministries decided that great-grandchildren of Jews arriving from Russia who have relatives in Israel, may stay in Israel for the duration of the war, even if they don't qualify for citizenship under the Law of Return, which only applies to third-generation descendants of Jews.

In addition, it was decided that the Population and Immigration Authority and the Nativ organization — which is tasked with verifying the Aliyah eligibility of citizens coming from the former Soviet Union — will formulate an outline making it easier for them to enter Israel.

According to the summary of the meeting, headed by Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo, the tourist visa given to these Russian citizens may be extended by 30 days each month.

Open gallery view Young Russian draftee in Moscow, this month. Credit: ALEXANDER NEMENOV - AFP

Participants in the discussion agreed that those immigrating from Russia under the new guidelines will not be given work permits, but that a policy of non-prosecution against those employing Russian nationals without a permit — akin to the current policy regarding Ukrainians currently in Israel — will be considered in accordance with the war’s progress.

The decision lacks the legal binding power of a government resolution, but it is an administrative decision that binds the ministries.

According to the PM’s Office, the decision was accepted by the ministerial delegates who attended the meeting, including Population Authority Director Tomer Moskowitz, who reports to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, and is in charge of implementing immigration policy.

However, while the Nativ organization says that they are ready to implement the new guidelines, Shaked’s office denies that a decision to extend the permits of Russian tourists beyond the usual period of three months has been made, even for those whose great-grandparents are Jews.

Open gallery view A government banner promoting conscription to the military, in Moscow, last week. Credit: YURI KADOBNOV - AFP

At a government meeting held in early October, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman called to allow the entry of Russians who are fourth generation descendants of Jews. According to a government source who spoke to Haaretz, Shaked objected to this at the time and left the meeting.

Lieberman and Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the source said, initiated the discussion and in practice are seeking to extend the Law of Return to apply to fourth generation Jewish descendants as well.

Lieberman’s involvement in the issue comes following Putin’s announcement of mobilization in Russia. Over the weekend the Russian defense ministry announced that the recruitment of reserves has been completed, but this announcement has not allayed Russian citizens’ fears of forced conscription in the future, or a closure of the country’s borders.

Following the start of the mobilization effort, Israel’s government decided to allocate 90 million shekels for the absorption of those fleeing the war in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus.

At a Cabinet Secretary discussion held Oct. 3 it was decided that Russian citizens who were allowed entry into Israel but are not great-grandchildren of Jews, will receive the same benefits given to Ukrainian nationals: Medical aid, food aid, and in certain cases assistance in housing as well. But the option to extend their stay after the expiration of the tourist visa will not apply to this group.

Open gallery view A “Tzav Hasha’a” desk at Ben Gurion Airport intended to assist Ukrainians fleeing the war, in March. Credit: Hadas Parush

A summary of the Oct. 3 discussion was only disseminated to government ministries on Oct. 23, meaning that implementation of its decisions is being delayed. The Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry has yet to receive an official directive to provide responses to Russian nationals at the “Tzav Hasha’a” hotline, which has been set up to provide assistance to Ukrainian nationals who have fled to Israel since the war began.

According to the ministry, despite a government resolution to fund the hotline’s activity, the funds have yet to arrive from the Treasury. The Finance Ministry claimed that the money was transferred, but refused to specify the budget allocated. The Population and Immigration Authority said that the matter “is being handled by the Interior Minister.”

Shaked’s office said that the decision with regard to 'fourth generation' Russians is “still in the discussions phase with Nativ, and when we finish formulating it, it will be published.” Nativ confirmed that the outline has yet to be finalized. However, according to an organization source, any Russian national who is a fourth generation descendant of Jews who wishes to arrive and stay in Israel – can do so even now.

Shaked’s office adds: “No decision has been made to extend the permits of Russian tourists beyond a period of three months, including fourth generation descendants arriving on tourist visas, and the policy will be reexamined according to developments and consultation with the Foreign Affairs Ministry.” The Minister’s office declined to respond to Haaretz’s question as to whether the decision regarding fourth generation descendants is final.

The decisions at the meeting were made following a sharp increase in the number of requests to enter Israel since last month, following Putin’s mobilization announcement.

According to the Population Authority, since the start of the war in February, some 116,000 Russian nationals have entered Israel, of which 62,000 have already left. In September alone, 17,430 Russian nationals entered Israel, and 21,334 in October. The vast majority of these do not qualify as 'Olim'.

According to data provided by Nativ, between Putin’s announcement of mass mobilization on September 21 and October 21, the organization has issued 4,500 preliminary permits for those claiming Aliyah eligibility at Ben Gurion Airport.

The data shows that 6-7 percent of requests are denied at the Airport, and another 3 percent upon further examination. Since the beginning of the war, Nativ has issued 27,000 Aliyah permits abroad, and another 20,000 Aliyah eligibility certificates in Israel.