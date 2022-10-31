Hadash-Ta’al and the United Arab List launched appeals on Sunday calling on Israel's Jewish constituents to support them with a "strategic vote" amid growing worries over a low projected turnout at the polls.

Hadash–Ta’al leaders Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi posted a video on Twitter in Hebrew, targeting Jewish audiences and urging their support to counter a possible far-right government with Itamar Ben-Gvir and his allies.

“Without us, the right has a full government. To stop them, we need you with us," the video said. "A vote for our party is what will determine the face of politics, it will prevent the Ben-Gvirs from forming a government. Vote strategically for Hadash–Ta’al."

Senior Hadash–Ta’al campaign officials said that the party has recognized the potential of several thousand votes from Jewish constituents, and subsequently decided to refine their messaging to better reach this audience.

The appeal by Odeh and Tibi was also posted shortly after United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas called a press conference, in which he spoke in Hebrew to Jewish voters and asked for their support.

In his address, Abbas said his party "demonstrated courage, the ability to conduct an appropriate political process and [has come to] symbolize the hope and civil partnership between the country’s Jewish and Arab citizens.

"I expect all the Jewish citizens of Israel to also show courage and vote for the United Arab List party,” he added.

According to the latest polls published Friday, the United Arab List is in slightly better shape this election than Hadash–Ta’al, which is closer to the electoral threshold. But both parties were projected to earn four Knesset seats in these polls, so the differences between them are minute.

In the next two days, the United Arab List will step up its calls to vote, but will simultaneously also try to curb rising support for Balad at their expense, including in the Negev region, in Wadi Ara and in the city of Sakhnin, according to campaign officials.

Abbas said his party will not run a “gevalt” campaign – an alarmist plea calling for votes in order to avoid disaster – but will instead speak directly to the Arab community about the party's achievements and goals, and ask for its trust.

In recent days, there has been an increase in intention among the Arab community to come out and vote – but it is difficult to measure this rise in interest precisely. The assessment among pollsters and the majority of the Arab parties is that most of these new votes will go to Balad, which leaves the other parties with similar numbers. Balad is not expected to release a special appeal to Jewish voters, as of now.

Also on Sunday, the Labor party sent an announcement to its members which said: “Every voter understands the danger – without the Labor party, [Prime Minister Yair] Lapid will not be able to form a government and [opposition leader Benjamin] Netanyahu will return.”

Open gallery view Merav Michaeli at a rally in memory of Yitzhak Rabin in Jerusalem. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

This came despite Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli's claim in a Channel 13 News interview Sunday that she would not run an emergency campaign: “I’m not shouting save us. I’m asking all citizens: You are independent, they aren’t [siphoning you off] – you see the map.”

Senior Labor officials said that for now, no change is anticipated in the campaign's strategic direction, and except for this announcement, the lawmakers are not expected to say that the party is in danger. But this decision could change on Monday or Election Day itself – based on real time data.

Michaeli insisted earlier on not joining up with Meretz, believing that both parties would surely cross the Knesset electoral threshold.