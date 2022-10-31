In Rare Move, NGO Asks ICC to Probe Israeli Military Prosecutor for Alleged War Crimes

WASHINGTON – A U.S.-based NGO founded by the late Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi on Monday filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court against a senior Israeli military prosecutor for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity over his role in the Israeli occupation.

The move by Democracy for the Arab World Now marks an extremely rare, if not unprecedented, instance where an ICC complaint is directed at an individual from the professional echelon. Most cases relate to specific incidents, provide legal analysis of why those crimes should be investigated or mention political leaders or senior military commanders.

The submission, which cites Col. Eyal Toledano as the “de facto attorney general of Israel’s military occupation,” follows a months-long investigation from the NGO over incidents in the West Bank between 2016 and 2020. It falls under the scope of the existing ICC investigation into the situation in Palestine, which was opened in March 2021.

“Col. Toledano, the current West Bank legal adviser, and all those who succeed them, should understand that they can no longer hide behind the facade of normative civil servants performing unexceptional functions and will face prosecution and censure for their crimes against Palestinians,” said Executive Director Sarah Leah Whitson.

“The international legal community, democracies across the world, and in particular the signatories of the Apartheid Convention and Rome Statute have an obligation to reject Israeli apartheid by holding Toledano accountable for his culpability in the crime of apartheid,” she added.

ICC prosecutors opened a preliminary examination into allegations of war crimes by Israel in Gaza and the occupied West Bank in 2015, but did not begin a formal investigation until last year. It is not known how long that probe will last.

Israel told the ICC shortly after its announcement that it had no jurisdiction to open a probe against Israel, and the Biden administration has repeatedly said it is “firmly opposed” to the investigation, which examines both sides in the conflict.

Toledano served as the Israel Defense Forces’ West Bank adviser during the time span in question, where he was responsible for the legal planning of all noncombat activity and policy. He has since been promoted and is currently the army’s deputy military advocate general.

Open gallery view Palestinians watching as Israeli machinery demolishes a Palestinian house, in Masafer Yatta last July, Credit: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA / REUTERS

Democracy for the Arab World Now’s submission details a wide array of alleged crimes, including “home demolitions behind forced displacement, collective punishment though punitive home demolitions; arbitrary restrictions on movement; facilitating the transfer of settlers to the occupied territory, advancing de facto illegal annexation; and maintaining a system of apartheid.”

Among the examples of actions taken with Toledano’s stamp of approval include the planned but not yet executed mass demolition and forced transfer of the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, which then-ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda warned in 2018 could constitute a war crime.

The NGO additionally relayed its investigation to the U.S. State Department, the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, “urging them to include Toledano and his successors in their reporting and draw the connections between Israel’s apartheid and war crimes and the individuals implementing them.”

“It is rare that you find one person like Toledano tied to so many types of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and with so much documentary evidence freely available,” said DAWN Director of Research for Israel-Palestine Michael Schaeffer Omer-Man.

“Usually the ICC would look at whether the state, Israel, conducted its own investigation into the crimes to determine if it has jurisdiction. In Toledano’s case, all his actions were legal under Israeli laws – a fact which should oblige the prosecutor to make him a focal point of his Palestine investigation,” he added.

“What makes the Toledano case so appropriate for the ICC is not just the crimes involved, but the opportunity for the court to show that international crimes cannot be ‘legalized’ through domestic legislation,” said Omer-Man. “Bringing to justice someone like Toledano, an engineer of Israel’s apartheid, is the ICC’s raison d’être and we believe the prosecutor will see this evidence and reach the same conclusion.”

Omer-Man added that Toledano represents a professional class within the Israeli system who could choose not to participate in these activities, and that he holds the “professional discretion to do things differently” if he so chooses. “Toledano is a trained lawyer who should have rejected the crimes he was tasked with carrying out,” he said.

In response to the NGO's petition to the ICC, the Israeli military released a statement saying that it "thoroughly rejects" the claims which it deemed "baseless."

"The activities of the IDF are carried out in accordance with international law, the law applicable in the Judea and Samaria region [the biblical name for the West Bank], and the ruling of the High Court," the statement read.

"The attempt to threaten IDF officers who perform their duties faithfully, professionally and according to the law, must be curbed," it added.

Democracy for the Arab World Now works to identify so-called state agents and “culprits” who bear responsibility for repression at a professional level in countries throughout the Middle East and North Africa. This is the first such case it is launching in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Its actions are the latest in a series of recent measures from anti-occupation organizations aimed at the ICC.

Open gallery view British human rights lawyer Karim Khan, who is now the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. Credit: SABAH ARAR / AFP

The Israeli NGO B’Tselem earlier this month asked ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to act to prevent the expulsion of about 1,000 residents of Masafer Yatta from their homes after Israel declared the area a live-fire training zone – the first time B’Tselem has ever approached the prosecutor.

Shortly before this, a coalition of lawyers and advocacy groups referred the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the ICC on behalf of her family. They called on prosecutors to investigate what they described as Israel’s deliberate targeting of the veteran reporter during a military operation in Jenin last May.