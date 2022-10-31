A Bedouin family from southern Israel called on Monday to relaunch an investigation into a far-right candidate in the upcoming election, after a vaunting Facebook post connected him to a violent assault against them nine years earlier.

Almog Cohen, who is listed in the seventh slot of Religious Zionism’s party list, posted a photo over the weekend referencing the alleged assault on his Facebook page. Cohen, a former riot police officer, can be seen kneeling on three men in the photo, who are tied-up and lying on the ground. Cohen captioned the photo saying that “those on the ground remember what I did in the army,” adding a winking face emoji.

The three men from the city of Rahat – Taleb Al-Touri and his sons Rauf and Nidal – filed a complaint with the Justice Ministry's police investigations department in 2013, after claiming to have been subjected to abuse and severe brutality by policemen following their participation in a protest in Hura against plans to resettle Bedouins in the Negev.

According to the complaint, some 10 to 15 policemen assaulted the three men as they awaited a ride home, and began punching them and striking them with clubs. Al-Touri and sons testified that the policemen dragged them to the ground, cuffed their hands behind their backs, and jumped on them. The policemen then kicked the sons in the groin. They then surrounded Al-Touri while one of them urinated on his face.

According to the complaint, the policemen shouted insults and threats at the plaintiffs such as “let’s give them each a bullet in the head,” “We need to transfer them, take them to Arab countries… In Egypt they would have killed you,” “Soon they’ll fuck you in jail, stinking Arab son of a bitch.” The three were arrested on suspicion of throwing rocks, but were soon released when no evidence against them was found.

The Justice Ministry’s department for the investigation of police officers questioned the two officers involved in the incident, but decided to drop the case against them due to lack of evidence.

The policemen who arrested the Bedouin family did not file a police report, and the Justice Ministry's investigation unit failed to locate any documents on the incident. The Al-Touri family's appeal against the decision to close the case was rejected, with the investigation unit claiming that the assaulting officers could not be identified because their faces were covered by helmets, despite the arrest being documented by ActiveStills photographer Oren Ziv.

“As the appellants were unable to provide any identifying details regarding the three who allegedly harmed them, it is not possible to point out any of the defendants (the policemen who led them to detention and were interrogated in the case in particular), or any of the hundred policemen who were present, as those who allegedly harmed the appellants,” the state prosecution's appeals department responded.

Following Cohen’s social media post, in which he blurred the face of one of the patrolmen in the photo, attorney Itay Mack wrote on behalf of the Al-Touri family to the head of the Justice Ministry unit, and demanded that the case be reopened.

“To the astonishment of my clients, Almog Cohen, [currently running] on Religious Zionism’s slate for Knesset, proudly posted on Facebook that he was one of the policemen who tortured my clients. In light of this, as one of the policemen involved in the torture chose, for his own reasons, to publicly identify himself, you must immediately order that the case be reopened, and that he be interrogated and tried along with the other policemen, whom Cohen can identify beyond a shadow of a doubt.”

Cohen, who founded an armed civilian unit in the Negev, and styles himself “the founder of the committee to save the Negev,” has served for the past year or so as the coordinator of the Otzma Yehudit party in the Knesset. Cohen was formerly a policeman in the Yoav unit, which participated in the arrest of the protesters in Hura in 2013. Haaretz recently reported that Cohen has deleted extremist statements he has made in the past against the Justice Ministry unit that investigates police misconduct on social media. Most recently he called the department’s attorneys “the attack dogs of the post-Nazism overtaking every corner here.”

Cohen confirmed that he was part of the Yasam special patrol police stationed in Hura on the eve of the protest, but claimed not to remember if he himself was one of the policemen shown in the photo he published. He says that “it was a very violent night that began with a peaceful demonstration against the Prawer Plan. Anarchists arrived, and the event turned into a violent disturbance of the peace that reminded me of incidents in Qalandiya or Isawiya. There were rocks, burning tires, and even live gunfire… It wasn’t an easy night. I took a rock to the head and the knee.” Cohen added that “it’s excellent that the detainees are identifying themselves, because till now I didn’t know who they were, and I’ll be glad to file a civil suit for my injuries.”

In a response to the recent events, the far-right Otzma Yehudit party said that “Haaretz’s persecution has become an anti-Zionist obsession.”