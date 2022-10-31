How Tel Aviv Can Bring Its Waterfront to the Forefront

“In the 1990s, there was a road here and a warehouse area,” says the artist Runa Carlsen as she gives a private tour of the Oslo Opera House. “We decided that this is where the development of the coastline should begin. This building caused a snowball effect, and since its opening, the renewal and development of the coastline hasn’t stopped.

"It’s like the building moved from another place in the city, and it now wants to show the world that Norway is a country that values opera and ballet. Since the opening, the number of people who come to see opera and ballet has soared. Everyone knows where it is. It’s the most prominent place in the city.

Since the opera house was opened in Norway’s capital in 2008,it has become a symbol of the city, as though it had been standing there for ages. The building covers an area of almost 50,000 square meters. The main auditorium contains 1,364 seats, and two additional performance spaces can accommodate another 600. The main stage is 16 meters wide and 40 meters deep.

Open gallery view Tel Aviv. 'The problem in Tel Aviv is that the connectivity between the beach and the city is flawed.' Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

But the highlight is the roof, which is open to the public for free all year round and covered with 36,000 bricks of Carrara marble. The architectural concept was to connect the city to its fjord and create a strong visual connection between the water and the urban landscape.

The revival of modern Oslo and its reconnection to the sea is part of a transformation taking place in many port cities around the world. It illustrates the enormous potential that is still underdeveloped in Israeli port cities like Haifa and Tel Aviv. Despite its long coastline, with many large cities along it, and even when considering past efforts to correct this historical mistake, Israel appears to be seriously lagging when it comes to connecting its cities to the sea.

Changes in maritime transport and new technologies have cleared many coastlines and major port cities for new development and allowed for planning and renewed growth. In many places, the coastline, previously occupied by wharves, railroad warehouses, and ship maintenance facilities, became urban renewal areas.

Open gallery view The promenade at Galim Beach in Haifa. Credit: Rami Shllush

Among the major cities that have done this are Bilbao, the largest city in the Basque Country of northern Spain, where the famous Guggenheim Museum was established and led to a renewal of the entire coastline; Rotterdam, the Dutch port city that never stops revitalizing itself and where old docks are replaced by colorful and lively neighborhoods; and in North America, Boston and Toronto.

Coastal regeneration leads to many benefits: it provides new landscapes, allows a more sustainable environment, and develops the area socially, culturally, and economically. Cities with seaside renewal projects become tourist hot spots and attract investment.

Open gallery view The Oslo Opera House. Credit: Rafał Konieczny

Nufar Avni of the Geography Department at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem conducted her doctoral research on coastal cities. “Almost all coastal cities involve numerous conflicts, and we noted how in many locations worldwide, serious planning took place and impressive policies were prepared to deal with them,” she says. “One of the things we noticed that had changed over the years was the content of the renewal projects. In the beginning, work on the coastline focused on turning it into a tourist attraction, a heritage site, and a place for festivals.

“In recent years, environmental and social principles, such as social justice and sustainability, have come into play,” she says. “For example, there’s a growing consideration for the prevention of flooding and seepage. Also, in many places, the coastline is used for the construction of affordable housing, quality public spaces, and public buildings.”

Open gallery view The National Museum of Art in Oslo. Credit: Børre Høstland

Open gallery view Oslo's new library. Credit: Åshlid Telle

Recently, I visited two cities that have made significant progress and dramatically changed their coastline: Oslo and Hamburg, the second-largest city in Germany. Both are port cities that have been transformed from industrial hubs into two of the most well-tended cities in Europe. This was the result of a combination of a few key elements: long-term planning; ensuring that there are outdoor spaces for the public use between buildings, even if some are privately owned; integrating public transport with pedestrian infrastructure; finding additional uses for significant cultural buildings; and keeping construction of new residential and commercial buildings at a relatively low height, with only public buildings built tall for the most part.

Oslo: Opera in the fjord

Until the 1960s, Norway was seen by many as a poor country next to Sweden. Not long after that, oil deposits were discovered in the North Sea, and Norway became one of the richest countries in the world. The beautiful coastline of Oslo, the capital and main port city on the edge of a fjord, became filled with warehouses and transport infrastructure, roads, and railways.

Beginning in the 1980s, plans were considered on how to redevelop this hectic coastline. Then, around the year 2000, a renovation plan was approved by the municipality. The plan included new public buildings on the coastline, with heavy financial investment from the city. The new opera house was built right at the shoreline with an investment of about half a billion euros. Also in 2000, the Snøhetta architectural firm was announced as the designer of the building, which opened in 2008 and has since become a city symbol. The decision to plan buildings based on architecture competitions is an important democratic step that will keep changing the city over the years.

The construction of the opera house was accompanied by several specially commissioned creative projects. One of these is the public sculpture “She Lies,” made of stainless steel and glass and created by the Italian artist Monica Bonvicini. The sculpture, reminiscent of a snowy mountain landscape, floats on a concrete platform in the fjord and moves in response to the tide and the wind.

Open gallery view Recently revitalized parts of Oslo's port area. Credit: Naama Riba

To effectively plan the new coastline, the city established the Oslo Waterfront Planning Office. Stein Kolstø, who directs the office, details the principles that guided them in their work: the importance of open public spaces, the creation of a 10-kilometer long promenade, the building of new neighborhoods, and the establishment of new centers of public and tourist interest. Kolstø emphasizes the importance of planning the streets that lead to the sea, and not just the actual meeting point with the water.

The initiative led to several public buildings being constructed along the coastline. Among these is the Astrup Fearnley Museum of Art, which was built by a private entrepreneur; the city library’s new location; and the 13-story art museum dedicated to Edvard Munch that was inaugurated right at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Many information posts are freely available to the crowds along the promenade, and the wide park leads into a residential neighborhood that is right next to this developing area.

According to Kolstø, the coastal renewal process is slow and still not done: “We have implemented about half of our plan. It’s good that everything is done slowly. Slowness is good for creating effective solutions, and it also allows us to renew our plans.”

As to whether the decision to move all the public buildings to the coast involved a waste of resources, he says it is an effective solution for old buildings that are no longer usable. “The old buildings of the library and the opera were horrible; the books in the library were damaged and, in the opera, there weren’t any suitable conditions,” he says. “There’s a power to the coastline, when everything is concentrated there.”

Open gallery view A rendition of a project designed by Marit Haugen and Dan Zohar. Credit: Haugen/Zohar Arkitekter

The most recent monumental building built in the city is the National Museum of Art, which was opened last June. The museum is the largest in Scandinavia and covers an area of almost 55,000 square meters, spread over 90 rooms. The building is different from the others built along the coast. It looks something like a massive block covered with slate stone, and its walls appear sealed and solid.

Next to the National Museum, architects Marit Haugen and Dan Zohar, who live and work in Israel and Norway, are planning a building for a private developer that will include spaces for businesses, shops, and culture. “It’s a 30,000-square-meter building in an area where there were railroads,” says Haugen. “We are proud to be neighbors of the museum, but we almost do the opposite. The ground floor we planned will be high, open, and public. We want to direct the people towards the sea.”

She adds that the building will probably only have between six and seven floors, since building higher than that is forbidden in the area. “It’s different from Israel. For the politicians who run the city, it’s important that the construction remains low. Since they opened the Opera House, the city is changing fast, and all the urban energy leads toward the ocean.”

Hamburg: Philharmonic by the sea

In February 1962, a storm hit the port city of Hamburg, damaging the protective system that surrounded the city and breaching it at 63 different locations. The storm resulted in the death of 315 people and the flooding of a fifth of the city. A few decades later, the city decided to clear large sections of the port and build a new quarter – HafenCity – instead. Work began in 2001, and most of the new quarter has now been built. A draft plan has been prepared for the remaining part, and the project is expected to be completed by 2030.

Open gallery view The Elbphilharmonie contert hall in Hamburg, Credit: Thies Raetzke

The city purchased areas of the port through a municipal company and marketed them for construction by entrepreneurs in contracts that included strict quality requirements and diverse social considerations. Out of the 7,500 homes that are planned in HafenCity, a third will be offered at discounted prices. Office buildings for about 45,000 employees will be constructed.

Private investments in the project are expected to amount to 10 billion euros, in addition to public investment amounting to 3 billion euros. Among the many projects in the area, a maritime museum and a car museum will be built. In 2026, an education and memorial center dedicated to the expulsion of Jewish and Roma people from Hamburg during the Holocaust is slated to be inaugurated.

The HafenCity draft plan is divided into 18 neighborhoods of different characters and includes residential-only neighborhoods; mixed neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and office areas; and areas dedicated solely to culture or employment.

Open gallery view Credit: Sharon Shahar

Lital Shelef-Dori, Haifa’s municipal architect, lived in Hamburg while studying for her master’s degree and worked as a tour guide in the city. She notes several factors that make Hamburg’s urban planning such a source of inspiration. “First of all, and this is seen all throughout Germany, planning processes are based on environmental sustainability and long-term planning,” she says. “There is an understanding that public space is an integral part of our lives, and a resident’s life does not end at his private doorstep.”

Another factor Shelef-Dori mentions is the extensive public participation in urban life. “Walking along Hamburg’s new coastline is exciting. You can walk continuously along almost its entire length. Hamburg has 2,500 bridges – more than Venice, London and Amsterdam combined. The buildings rise above the designed bridges and maintain a continuous, yet varied landscape. This creates intensity and density that don’t exist in any other city in Europe”.

Because the area is a hot spot for flooding, a flood prevention system was built based on a Dutch practice of building mounds several meters above sea level. This was developed during the 19th century, but its introduction into the modern urban space is innovative. It allows visitors who walk along the waterfront to pass on a promenade that has two levels. When the seawater rises and covers the lower level, the upper level is still usable.

One of the most spectacular examples of development in the city is a promenade designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the Niederhafen River Promenade. Though it is not part of HafenCity, it connects to it. The shortest width of the promenade is 10 meters. This allows small gatherings and musical performances in its upper section. Yet the prominent landmark of the city is still the Philharmonic Orchestra's building, the Elbphilharmonie, which opened in 2017.

Open gallery view A view of Hamburg with the Elbphilharmonie on the right. Credit: Thies Raetzke

Tel Aviv: Wasting precious areas

Thinking about proper planning for the urban coastline came relatively late in Israel. A plan to connect the city of Haifa to its port and the rest of its coast has been delayed. In Tel Aviv, the construction of high-rises towers along the coast began with the opening of the Hilton Hotel in 1965, which was the tallest hotel in Israel at the time. Towers south of the Hilton didn’t just happen to be built there. They were constructed on the grounds of demolished poorer neighborhoods, from the Royal Beach Hotel and the David Kempinski, to new high-rises that are still being built, like the Mandarin Oriental.

On Tel Aviv’s coast, most of the towers are blank and faceless. It is unpleasant to walk near them, and they create wind tunnels. Herbert Samuel Street and the roads next to it cut between the sea and the line of towers. Hayarkon Street has been neglected for years, and bears enormous aesthetic contrasts between the new buildings and the old ones. One uplifting development is the completion of Knesset Square’s renovation at the junction where Allenby Street and the promenade meet, but this is just a small change.

The new promenade, designed by the Mayslits Kassif Roytman firm, is working well. Yet it pulls the visitors to remain on it, and there is not a convenient strip of beach that leads into the city, as seen in other cities around the world.

Open gallery view Tel Aviv's beachfront. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Tel Aviv’s municipality recently released a policy document for development of the coastal strip, including several components. It calls for the development of the coastline and an increase in hotel development. It also establishes the volume of construction according to the city’s master plan. This will allow major projects, like the construction of one or two towers of approximately 25 floors on each city block. The city says there will also be expansion and improvements of existing roads and public spaces in general. The document also states that the planning policy is based on the integration of the streets parallel to the beach – Herbert Samuel and Yarkon – with the streets that cross them, emphasizing improvement for pedestrians and cyclists.

But did this document come too late? The current municipal engineer, Udi Carmely, is full of good intentions, but all these plans can only take place according to the wishes of the landowners, who are private entrepreneurs. The municipality does not initiate any improvement in the state and appearance of the streets, so it is not clear how all these new projects will come to fruition.

According to Avni, the situation at Tel Aviv’s coastline is indeed complex. “It also has its good things,” she says. “The renovation of the promenade, and the beaches themselves. There are many freely available facilities, chairs, umbrellas, and sports areas. This whole section of the beach works well. Whenever I meet people from abroad who have been to Tel Aviv, they mention the beach as a fun place and one of the attractions they liked the most in the city. The beach in Tel Aviv is also accessible, by foot, bicycle, or bus. Many cities don’t have this proximity to the beach.”

Avni emphasizes that Tel Aviv’s coastline is not the typical coastline of a post-industrial city. “True, there’s the Tel Aviv Port and the Jaffa Port, but both are at the edges of the city and are relatively small. There are of course conflicts related to land ownership, the status of Hayarkon and Herbert Samuel streets, and more. On other coastlines around the world, major public buildings are being built and the repurposing of old port buildings is taking place. In Tel Aviv, on the other hand, there’s only minor reuse of old storage buildings in the port and the construction of a water sports building instead of the old dolphinarium. This has been needed for a long time, but it’s still only small steps.”

“The problem in Tel Aviv is that the connectivity between the beach and the city is flawed. There’s a waste of areas that could be of high quality, such as parking lots. Also, there’s no good connectivity between the city and the coastal parks such as Charles Clore and Independence Park. There’s also no affordable housing. All these new projects, the towers – they don’t really reflect any environmental considerations and there’s no active street front to them. They once had the idea to turn the old customs house in Jaffa into a museum. I liked this idea, because it would have preserved something of the city’s past and would have created a public attraction on a somewhat empty coastline. True, there are a lot of open spaces, but they are used for luxury buildings and hotels. There really isn’t any construction that is dedicated to the benefit of the public, such that is freely available. “

In conclusion, Avni says that “we see that in places that know how to plan ahead efficiently, the coastline is also well-planned. And yes, it’s a place that requires more resources than other parts of the city. It’s the city’s face. It has a symbolic significance. It’s the place that you see on postcards. There are advanced cities that have developed good management procedures, and Israel should learn from them. But we should also be aware of the criticism: the development of the coastline often leads to gentrification, and many times contributes to or reflects processes of segregation and inequality.”