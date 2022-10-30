Israeli TV Anchor Rebuked for Discrediting Netanyahu's Far Right Coalition on Air

A prominent Israeli television journalist was reprimanded following on-air comments in which he spoke pejoratively about opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s relationship with the far right on Saturday.

“According to the polls published this weekend, there is still no decision between the bloc loyal to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and the group of parties standing against him,” Channel 12 News foreign editor Arad Nir said on his program, World Order, on Saturday.

“And this [is the situation], even after Netanyahu legitimized the Israeli extreme right-winger Itamar Ben-Gvir and connected him with Bezalel Smotrich, who wants the State of Israel to be governed according to the law of the Torah, in a party whose very name evokes a kind of discomfort, Jewish Power,” Nir added.

In response to his comments, Nir was summoned for an inquiry by Channel 12 News CEO Avi Weiss, and the company issued a statement saying that while it encourages “a plurality of opinions,” it did not “agree to dripping personal positions into news reports.”

The channel's political commentator, Amit Segal, also condemned his colleague’s words, tweeting that “this blatant propaganda in favor of one side shames the news company.”

According to the final polls before the election, the far-right Religious Zionism party, headed by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir is set to become the third-largest party in the Knesset, with 15 seats, handing Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) faction significant power in shaping a future coalition.

The two were encouraged to run together by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who brokered their joint run as a way of ensuring that both passed the electoral threshold necessary to enter the Knesset and has said that Ben-Gvir could be appointed a cabinet minister.

That would be a big step-up for a man convicted in 2007 of racist incitement and support for a group on both the Israeli and U.S. terror blacklists. It would also attest to the success of a bid to cast himself as a friendlier face of the far-right.

Ben-Gvir —who used to keep a photo of Baruch Goldstein, the perpetrator of the Hebron massacre, on his living-room wall— has a history of using his personal sidearm threateningly. Earlier this month, the Kahanist lawmaker pulled out a pistol and shouted "If they throw stones, shoot them," apparently referring to the Palestinians rioters, during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Last December, he pulled his personal gun during an argument with Arab security guards in Tel Aviv over a parking space.

This August, Ben-Gvir called for the deportation of two lawmakers and others “who are disloyal to the State of Israel” to Europe, declaring during in a radio interview that he would promote such a policy if he makes it into the next government.

“It is our duty to deport [such a person] from here, to deprive them of their citizenship and to fly [them] away from here,” he told Army Radio, promising that he would work to “pass a deportation law for people like Ayman Odeh,” the head of the Joint Arab List, as well as lawmaker Ofer Cassif, the list’s lone Jewish lawmaker. Cassif was filmed in May striking a police officer at a protest against the eviction of Palestinian families in the West Bank this summer.

Nir’s comments came on the same day as Yesh Atid party lawmaker Ram Ben Barak came under fire for appearing to compare Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

"I am not comparing [the two]; Hitler rose to power democratically,” MK Ram Ben Barak said on Saturday, adding that "Among the first laws Hitler made, if not the first, was the abolishment of the Supreme Court," in response to a question on the Netanyahu-led bloc's plans should it win Israel's Knesset election next week.

"After that he made all the other laws that brought Germany to the place it eventually found itself in,” he said, calling "to preserve our democracy.”

Ben Barak, chairman of the outgoing Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee tweeted later "To be clear – I do not compare and will never compare anyone in the State of Israel or in the world to Hitler. The attempt to present this as a comparison is incorrect, and I am sorry if anyone tries to present it that way."

Reuters contributed to this report.