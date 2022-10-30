Five Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Suspected West Bank Car-ramming Attack

Five Israeli soldiers were wounded in a car ramming attack near the northern Dead Sea in the West Bank on Sunday.

Two of the soldiers were moderately injured in the attack and three others were slightly injured. They were taken to Hadassah Medical Center and Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. Two of the soldiers were later released from Hadassah.

Police reported that the assailant, identified as Barakat Musa Younes Odeh, 49, was shot at by police and citizens and was also taken to Hadassah Medical Center in serious condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Odeh reportedly has no affiliation with any terror organizations, but was imprisoned 14 times for drug and weapons trafficking.

The ramming attack occurred in two different junctions south of Jericho. According to the Israeli military, the driver first rammed into soldiers who were waiting at the Nabi Musa junction and then continued towards other soldiers standing at the Almog intersection where he hit a bus stop. The army added that the assailant tried to escape, but that both police and a citizen shot at him.

A senior security official stated that this attack comes amidst "the backdrop of dozens of alerts in recent days, with the number only increasing, most of them alerts for attacks in Judea and Samaria."

On Saturday, an Israeli man was killed and three others were injured, including a Palestinian paramedic, in a shooting attack in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba.

The Palestinian gunman was rammed by the settlement's security officer's truck while holding an M-16 rifle, and then shot dead by an off-duty military officer after shooting at Israelis outside a store near the Ashmoret checkpoint, footage showed.