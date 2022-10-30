Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has decided to prevent the government from ratifying Israel’s commitment to completely eliminate the emission of greenhouse gases by 2050 due to the proximity of Tuesday’s election.

Baharav-Miara made this decision based on her claim that “no special urgency was presented to justify making a decision at this time.” The government was expected to approve this decision on Sunday, after government ministries had reached understandings on the issue in recent days.

Due to the attorney general’s decision, Israel will be going to the UN’s climate conference next week with a target of an 85 percent reduction in emissions, in contrast to the commitment made by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the UN last year, in which he promised a 100 percent reduction. Israel is the only country in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, beside Turkey, which has not committed to a total reduction of such emissions by the middle of this century.

A government source familiar with the details told Haaretz that “saying that there are no considerations of urgency is turning a blind eye to the urgent need to contend with the climate crisis, as pointed to by science, and to the understanding that a special effort by all countries is needed in order to reduce emissions in the immediate future.”

Open gallery view The Ashkelon power station, in April. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Last week, Haaretz reported that in contrast to Bennett’s commitment at the UN, Israel has not updated its targets in official documents that it submitted to the organization. The UN’s Environment Program responded to this story, calling on Israel to increase its efforts to address the climate crisis. The UN agency said that with the current commitments made by member states, the targets set by the Paris Agreement would not be met. It added that the environmental threat requires all UN member states to meet their obligations and increase their efforts on all fronts.

Israel’s proposed climate law was supposed to legally anchor its commitment to reduce emissions, but the bill only passed its first reading before the government dissolved in June. Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg has been trying to promote a resolution that would be ratified by the cabinet, thereby entrenching Israel’s commitment to eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions.

After the report and the criticism voiced by the UN, Haaretz learned that the Prime Minister’s Office tried to promote cabinet approval of the issue, believing the resolution could be passed on Sunday. There was pressure on the Finance Ministry, which has so far opposed the law, but this opposition was removed. Zandberg and her office, backed by the Foreign Ministry, applied heavy pressure for approving the resolution before the climate conference, which is to be held at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week. In recent days it seemed that approval was imminent.

Now this move has been blocked by the attorney general, who decided that there were legal reasons for halting the advancement of the issue. According to a legal brief backing her decision, the approval raises difficulties since it has long-term implications which would have to be addressed by future governments. The brief notes that if emission targets are set in documents, not just in declarations, it would be hard to retract them, which would effectively constrain future governments.

Open gallery view Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in Tel Aviv, in July. Credit: Moti Milrod

The Justice Ministry noted that the issue of combating climate change was presented as urgent in a general sense, not concretely. It said that no professional brief had been presented about the urgency of making government decisions regarding long-term policies so close to an election. The ministry added that the circumstances could not overrule the need for restraint, particularly with regard to restricting the judiciousness in making such a decision.

Other government legal sources were surprised by the attorney general’s decision, since this is not a new move being taken before an election, but rather relates to a commitment made by Bennett at the UN, which was approved by the government as part of a government climate bill. Baharav-Miara said that these facts had some weight, but that in order to approve the resolution, “the next government would have to take a positive decision” to exclude an intervention of electoral considerations.

“The government has already indicated its commitment to the issue in the climate bill, and its approval is just the continuation of this, so that Israel does not embarrass itself at the UN, as a state that cannot back up its commitments. The Foreign Ministry was resolute regarding the need to ratify this decision before going to the UN. What will happen with Israel’s commitment to combat climate change? Everything will be stuck, and Israel and the world don’t have the time to waste on this issue,” said one of these sources. “The climate doesn’t take into account that Israel has repeated elections. Government ministries and the economy need this decision in order to understand that it’s serious, and divert their plans accordingly.”

Current commitments by world leaders put the planet on a course leading to an average temperature rise of 2.8 degrees Celsius in comparison to the pre-industrial period, a rise which scientists say will have disastrous results. Countries must set much more significant targets to prevent a rise of more than 1.5 degrees over the pre-industrial period.

The Justice Ministry said in response: “According to the attorney general’s position, the advancement of a government decision regarding zero emissions by 2050 involves the setting of long-term policies, particularly close to an election, without reasons of urgency having been presented to justify making such a decision now. This raises difficulties which justify the suspension of passing this resolution.”